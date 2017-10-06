 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Spectator Money

Why you should invest in founder-owned businesses

Warren Buffett. Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

6 October 2017

6:06 PM

6 October 2017

6:06 PM

Should it make a difference to investors if a company is owned by its founder? You might argue that a founder-owner would have a deeper interest in the long-term success of his or her corporate creation. Or perhaps having the owner hanging around the management board would inhibit risk taking. But here’s the strange thing: as far as I’ve been able to establish, no studies have ever been done asking if founder (as distinct from family) ownership is a factor in the share performance of various companies. So my colleague Viktoria Lyttkens and I spent six months looking into it – and the results are quite remarkable.

We examined 347 companies listed in Stockholm, where we both live, and studied their performance from 2002 to 2010 – a period that takes in good times and bad. And the conclusion: the shares of the companies that were at least 10 per cent owned by the founder performed on average eight per cent better per year than the rest of the companies. That is an over-performance that makes a huge difference in the long run. Even when adjusted for industry affiliation and for the proportion of small companies and value companies, our findings remain true and are statistically significant.

So why should this be? It’s hard to say for sure, but we have a few suggestions.

A founder is usually keen on the survival and prosperity of the company in the long run. He often treats the company as his baby and wants it to do well, so younger generations of his family will one day be able to take over. A founder generally knows the company to a depth unrivalled by other owners. He is also likely to have a deep knowledge of the industry and probably have a lot of personal contacts within the business. These things are likely to be beneficial when finding suitable board members, a CEO and other people in key positions in the company. Another thing that probably can’t be under estimated is the founder’s ability to serve as a transmitter of culture. Besides this, a founder that is a major owner of a listed company is often likely to have a big portion of his own wealth invested in the firm: a good incentive to really endeavor. So, the founder probably has the experience, motivation, long-sightedness and drive to create value more than less devoted owners like institutions.

This raises a fascinating prospect. If the same theme holds true in UK and US companies, then identifying those that are at least 10 percent founder-owned might be an effective and cheap way of beating the market. Indeed, Warren Buffett seems to have been using partly a similar formula.

His holding company Berkshire Hathaway owns listed equities as well as mainly wholly owned subsidiaries. These subsidiaries make up a large part of Berkshire’s net asset value. These companies have often been acquired from the founder who passes on ownership but continues to work for the company they founded. In this way, Berkshire Hathaway has been the owner of many subsidiaries which have benefited from having their dedicated founders still being involved. That is possibly one reason for Berkshire’s long-term success.

So is this a formula that can be adopted by individual investors? Certainly: just identify some new companies, establish who the founder is and see if he or she owns 10 percent. It won’t be a magic bullet – nothing in investment ever is – but it could well be a factor to consider.

See also

What to read next

Is there enough choice for stock market investors?

Should we all be investing in bitcoin?

Is luck-based investing a fool’s gamble? Spectator Money investigates

Let’s not overdo the productivity pessimism

How much is your child’s schoolbag worth? The answer might surprise you

Best buys: High interest current accounts

Show comments

Coffee House

Andrew Mitchell to speak at plotter Grant Shapps’ dinner tonight

6 October 2017 17:40

Grant Shapps isn’t the most popular man in the Tory party at the moment, but at least he has a…

Will the UK’s new senior judge change the Supreme Court?

6 October 2017 17:00

The Supreme Court is changing.  Three new Justices are taking office, including Lady Black, who is only the second woman…

Full list: Which Tory MPs have backed May – and who wants her gone?

6 October 2017 16:58

Grant Shapps’ bid to stir up a rebellion against Theresa May has almost certainly failed. Instead, his decision to publicly…

Theresa May’s speech was a dud because Tories can’t do rhetoric

6 October 2017 16:50

There are many ways to make a conference speech memorable and Theresa May managed most of them. A prankster with…

Has the Shapps plot changed anything for Theresa May?

Grant Shapps and his Tory colleagues are thrilled that Labour will abstain on the EU referendum bill. Picture: Getty
6 October 2017 16:43

The Tory party is in a furious mood following Theresa May’s conference speech. MPs are swearing, ranting, and muttering dire…

Is there an alternative to the AfD?

6 October 2017 16:08

The German Embassy threw a lavish party in London’s Belgrave Square last night to toast the Bundesrepublik’s Day of German…

The Protestant passions of Queen Victoria: her biographer A.N. Wilson reveals all

6 October 2017 16:07

Our guest on today’s Holy Smoke podcast is A.N. Wilson, author of a hugely admired biography of Queen Victoria and…

The best way to learn about socialism is to experience it

6 October 2017 15:33

I think it’s fair to say that Theresa May did not have a cracking conference, but the sympathy vote might…

Is Jeremy Corbyn following the Ian Paisley playbook?

6 October 2017 14:26

By the simple expedients of being cheerful and attacking Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson scored a deserved hit at the Tory…

Listen: Baroness Warsi tells Grant Shapps to shut up

6 October 2017 13:47

Grant Shapps’ attempt to topple Theresa May is not going quite to plan. Tory MPs are busy tweeting their support…

Does the Tory party really want to decapitate itself?

6 October 2017 13:29

It’s taken me a while, but I think I’ve got my head around this now. Grant Shapps is proposing that…

The Conservatives have lost the ability to defend freedom

6 October 2017 12:31

The Conservatives now have a real fight on their hands. After 1979, as champions of  free-market capitalism, they seemed to…

Grant Shapps left out in the cold on Tory WhatsApp

6 October 2017 10:23

It’s safe to say that Grant Shapps’ plot to oust Theresa May is not going to plan. After being outed…

How one grieving French mother is fighting back against the Islamist ideology

6 October 2017 10:12

The paths of two French mothers, Madame Ibn Ziaten and Madame Merah, converged in a Paris court this week, at…

Who will join the Grant Shapps and Ed Vaizey rebellion?

6 October 2017 8:36

A move against Theresa May led by someone with their career in front of them might be seen as a…

Will banks really leave Britain after Brexit?

6 October 2017 8:30

In the run-up to last year’s referendum, some grave-faced pundits predicted that Brexit would prompt a mass exodus of bankers…

The Spectator Podcast: Fear and loathing

5 October 2017 17:39

On this week’s episode, we discuss the tragic events in Las Vegas and wonder if there’s anything we can do,…

Tory MP: May could be PM for another 25 years

5 October 2017 17:00

Talk of an imminent coup against Theresa May might be somewhat overblown, but most Tories generally accept the Prime Minister…

Books Podcast: The age of decadence

5 October 2017 16:43

In this week’s Books podcast, my guest is the journalist and historian Simon Heffer, author of the magisterial new The Age of…

‘Taking the knee’ is a flawed form of protest

5 October 2017 14:34

Kneeling, fundamentally an act of humility or deference, doesn’t seem the obvious protest against injustice when the National Anthem plays…

Whether Theresa May survives depends on two things

5 October 2017 13:33

Is Theresa May now doomed after her conference speech went so badly wrong? Tory MPs were yesterday so shocked by…

Theresa May’s staff broke all of Machiavelli’s rules

5 October 2017 13:00

Theresa May must have woken up this morning wondering, for a split second, if yesterday was all just a very…

The Tories had an election-winning conference – for Jeremy Corbyn

5 October 2017 12:42

If Labour’s party conference in Brighton suggested the party was in a celebratory mood, that sense of triumphalism has been…

The Spectator’s support for free trade is nothing new

5 October 2017 12:25

Free trade hasn’t always been a British tradition. When the first issue of The Spectator hit the newsstands in July…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close