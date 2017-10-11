 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Spectator Money

Why a nation’s productivity isn’t a ‘one size fits all’ matter

11 October 2017

12:35 PM

11 October 2017

12:35 PM

The outlook for UK productivity is hardly encouraging. The Office for Budget Responsibility is suggesting only anaemic growth over the next five years while a recent survey by the ONS points to the lag between the UK and most of its G7 peers.

Before we lament our lot, it is worth considering some of the differences between the UK labour market and those of its contemporaries.

UK labour force participation is very high and unemployment is low. This would illustrate that the UK has been successful in getting as many people as possible into productive employment, which is not the case in most European countries.

 

The main reason for this is the UK’s flexible labour market where employer costs are relatively low, such as national insurance, social security taxes, and so on. This encourages business creation and hiring.

In most of Europe, potential employers are deterred from hiring on the grounds of onerous taxes. Plus, where there are high levels of unemployment (with associated costs) and unfavourable demographics it makes it unlikely that these countries would look to reduce these business costs.


The downside for the UK here is that hiring people has proven easier and/or cheaper than investing in machinery and technology, not least because employers have had access to a large number of unskilled, lower cost workers from the EU.

The situation is worth comparing with Germany where low-skilled labour is expensive to hire. Instead employers have opted for machinery which has supported productivity. 

This is underlined by the fact that Germany’s economy has higher exposure to manufacturing, especially when compared with the UK, which is heavily geared towards service industries. Thus, German productivity has support as gains are easier to achieve in manufacturing than in services.

Germany’s high exposure to manufacturing is partly a function of its underdeveloped service sector, and the expansion of some service industries is constrained by industry regulation. For example, restricted retail opening hours, without which retailing would be able to expand to employ more people in lower productivity service roles.

Many of these roles could be sought by people looking to work part time, especially working mothers. However, there remain obstacles to encouraging women into the workforce, despite offers of increased parental leave. Germany has a socially conservative labour culture. For women, there remains the stigmatisation of working mothers as ‘Rabenmutter’ (‘raven mothers’).

A further limitation to the development of Germany’s service sector is its labour market regulation. For example, Germany imposes strict and rigorous requirements on anyone wishing to qualify in a trade. This restricts supply, and enables tradesmen to charge very high prices. Consequently, many Germans choose to do their own DIY rather than hire someone. 

This contrasts with the UK which welcomed, with minimal regulation, those with trades from EU accession countries, particularly Eastern Europe. Again this expanded the labour force through lower productivity service roles.

It is not clear that Germany’s ‘high productivity’ model results in a better outcome for its citizens when compared with the UK’s ‘lower productivity model’. Germany has the most unequal distribution of wealth in the Eurozone. This is also tied to Germany’s low unemployment rate. In 2003, after a decade of being labelled the ‘sick man of Europe’, Germany undertook a series of labour reforms. Part of these reforms included unions agreeing to below-inflation wage increases in order to avoid job losses. From 2001-10 German wage growth was flat in real terms.

We don’t yet know what Brexit will look like, but if it results in reduced low-skilled net immigration from the EU then it is likely that UK businesses would need to respond to any related shortage of workers by investing in automation or raising the productivity of a smaller workforce, as has already been the case in countries where labour is more expensive. Investing in and attracting higher-skilled talent would also lend support to more productive segments of the economy.

Separation from the EU could also encourage UK businesses to increase their competitiveness as they seek out wider export markets. As ever, though, much will depend on the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

Heidy Rehman is the founder & CEO of Rose & Willard (www.roseandwillard.com)

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

A solution to Britain’s productivity problems could be on the horizon

Roger Bootle: A post-Brexit Britain could be ‘more open, less protectionist and more competitive’

When is the best time to exit the London property market?

Let’s not overdo the productivity pessimism

What does the charity sector want from Brexit? A clean break and tax freedom

Investors and savers are nervous about a Brexit vote

Show comments

Coffee House

Donald Trump and Theresa May desperately need each other’s help

11 October 2017 17:09

In June, I mooted the possibility that Theresa May might consider emigrating to the United States to join the Trump…

Theresa May has yet another bad day at the office

11 October 2017 16:24

Theresa May needed to play a blinder today. But she left herself looking heartless and complacent. Jeremy Corbyn attacked her…

Scottish nationalists need a plan B – but so do Unionists

11 October 2017 15:14

The SNP has become so accustomed to setting the agenda that the situation in which it presently finds itself –…

Theresa May’s bid to sound authoritative at PMQs falls flat

11 October 2017 14:00

Today’s Prime Minister’s Questions wasn’t exactly comfortable for Theresa May, but neither was it catastrophic. The session has been running…

Watch: May throws her papers during fiery PMQs

11 October 2017 12:47

Theresa May will be pleased to have avoided any major clangers at PMQs. But while the Prime Minister wasn’t undone…

Philip Hammond’s Brexit no-deal bind

11 October 2017 12:00

Philip Hammond has got himself into something of a bind over planning for a Brexit ‘no deal’. The Chancellor has…

Russia damaged Turkey’s economy in the name of diplomacy. Is the US about to do the same?

11 October 2017 11:33

Istanbul President Erdogan has spent much of this year slinging muck at Europe’s heads of state, and he has damaged…

Listen: Karen Bradley’s internet blunder

11 October 2017 10:45

Poor old Karen Bradley. This week it emerged the Culture Secretary was being investigated for not having a TV licence…

Grauniad’s sub-editing fail

11 October 2017 9:39

Oh dear. Much excitement today among the commentariat over Rafael Behr’s op-ed in the Grauniad. The Guardian columnist says that…

What the papers say: A Brexit transition deal is a necessary evil

11 October 2017 8:32

Theresa May’s admission that the European Court of Justice could continue to play a role during any Brexit transition deal…

Watch: Damian Green says Britain would be better if Remain had won

10 October 2017 23:39

Oh dear. After Theresa May refused to say three times in an interview with Iain Dale on LBC whether she…

Theresa May refuses to say she’d now vote Leave

10 October 2017 18:32

Theresa May struck a defiant tone this afternoon in her first broadcast interview since her disastrous conference speech. Speaking to…

Brexit could ensure social care gets the reform it badly needs

10 October 2017 17:31

Theresa May had planned to move the political focus this autumn from Brexit to domestic priorities. That was always a…

Theresa May’s race audit relies on misleading statistics

10 October 2017 17:08

We know from her unfortunate conference speech that it irks Mrs May to hear Labour claiming a monopoly on compassion,…

The left’s love for protest doesn’t apply to the issue of abortion

10 October 2017 16:53

Funny, but I had picked up the idea, especially over the past year or two, that the Left was rather…

Brussels is warming to the British government’s approach to Brexit

10 October 2017 16:27

Ministers had been holding out some faint hope (at least publicly) that Brexit trade talks could start this month. It…

Theresa May’s phoney race war is dangerous and divisive

10 October 2017 13:51

Theresa May’s long-awaited audit into racial disparities in public services has finally launched. We were prepared for the worst. Unnamed…

Franco’s fascism is alive and kicking in Spain

10 October 2017 13:05

Barcelona After the demonstration in Barcelona on Sunday, I happened to walk past the city’s main police station. A unionist…

Watch: Boris’s bungled bid to get into No.10

10 October 2017 12:42

Boris Johnson’s leadership ambitions are no secret. But the Foreign Secretary’s latest attempt to get into Downing Street hit a…

Mhairi Black turns on herself

10 October 2017 12:31

Who would want an MP who had never had a career outside of politics to represent them? That’s the question…

What the papers say: Why we must prepare for a Brexit ‘no deal’

10 October 2017 8:41

Theresa May’s ‘I’m in charge’ message she delivered to Parliament wasn’t only aimed at MPs – it was also directed…

If the Tories are smart, they will stick with Theresa May

10 October 2017 8:10

It’s over 150 years since John Stuart Mill called the Conservatives the stupid party and in every one of those…

Theresa May concedes that the European Court of Justice will have a role during the Brexit transition

9 October 2017 18:49

Most of Theresa May’s statement today was simply a reiteration of what she had said in Florence. But we did…

Does the rule of law cover the poor?

9 October 2017 18:17

Belatedly, the disastrous rollout of Universal Credit has become a media ‘talking point’.  I could do with less praise for…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close