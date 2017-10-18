 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

What the papers say: Theresa May’s Brexit delusion is coming unstuck

18 October 2017

8:35 AM

18 October 2017

8:35 AM

Monday night’s Brexit dinner was ‘constructive and friendly’, both sides have insisted. Yet it’s hard to tell what purpose the discussions involving the Prime Minister and Jean Claude-Junker actually served, says the Daily Telegraph. The ‘deadlock’ remains firmly in place, and ‘the best Mrs May managed to extract was that negotiations would “accelerate” in the coming months’. So what’s the hold-up? The answer lies with Brussels, says the Telegraph, which argues that ‘citizen’s rights could be sorted out tomorrow’ if the EU wanted to move things on. The ‘sequencing’ of talks – which gives the EU the justification to delay trade talks until firm agreement is made on Britain’s Brexit divorce bill – is another ‘blockage’, says the Telegraph. So whatever the EU says, ‘it is in the gift of the EU to unlock the process by showing greater flexibility’, according to the paper’s editorial and the longer things go on with no progress, Brexit talks will look more and more like a ‘matter of national honour’. ‘If Mrs May is simply being lined up for another humiliation at the EU council in Brussels on Friday,’ says the Telegraph, ‘she may want to ask herself whether it is worth going at all’.

Not so, says the Guardian, which suggests the ‘underlying problem’ for the Prime Minister is that the Brexit ‘fantasy of 2016’ is not turning into reality. The truth is, according to the paper’s editorial, that ‘the impact of Brexit on jobs, living standards and the economy is proving much more severe’ than the government warned people it would be. ‘Global Britain’ is a delusion cooked up by the Tory party’s obsessive anti-Europeans’, says the Guardian. And despite the claims otherwise, Britain’s relationship with the EU – and continued access to the single market – ‘is far more consequential than anything else on her agenda’. ‘The economic skies are darkening’, says the paper – making a good deal even more vital, and the ‘pretence that no deal is an acceptable outcome would be laughable if it were not so tragic’, according to the paper. The answer is for Theresa May to follow the advice of the OECD and ‘ lead Britain into ‘the closest economic relationship possible’ with the EU’. The alternative would be ‘politically terminal’ for the embattled PM, concludes the Guardian.

The Sun again uses its editorial to attack Philip Hammond, accusing the Chancellor of lunacy for his apparent Budget plans to ‘sting middle-aged pension savers’ in order to hand ‘tax cuts to those in their 20s and 30s’. It’s true, says the Sun, that young people ‘must get a better deal.’ But while it is good the Chancellor is finally being ‘bold’, this idea is ‘like leaping from a plane with no parachute’. ‘Punishing older workers…could be electoral suicide’, warns the Sun, which says the Tories are continuing to ignore the revolutionary approach they need to win over those under-40s. ‘Getting homes built rapidly’, could do just that, says the paper, suggesting that such a plan could offer much-needed ‘hope’. It would also be ‘a valid, sensible alternative to Corbyn’s beguiling fantasies’, concludes the Sun.

See also

What to read next

What the papers say: Theresa May needs to show more Brexit optimism

What the papers say: Tory Brexit infighting could hand Corbyn victory

What the papers say: The EU’s absurd Brexit bill demand

What the papers say: Why we must prepare for a Brexit ‘no deal’

What the papers say: Ministers must publish their Brexit impact papers

What the papers say: Britain’s chaotic approach to Brexit is helping the EU

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Richard Nixon: the nightmare president of his age

Steinbeck’s Eden

The painter who devoted himself to turning kitchen-weary men into kings and popes

The tech giants have become publishing tycoons. Let’s have laws to deal with them

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close