 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

What the papers say: The EU’s absurd Brexit bill demand

17 October 2017

8:26 AM

17 October 2017

8:26 AM

Theresa May is under pressure from the European Union to spell out more details on what Britain will pay as part of its Brexit divorce bill. The PM has said the UK will honour its commitments – but the EU wants more meat on the bones about what this actually means. So far, the Prime Minister has refused to spell this out – and she’s right not to, says the Sun. The paper describes May’s Florence speech as ‘open and generous’ and says it is ‘absurd’ for the EU to demand even greater clarity. After all, ‘we cannot possibly offer billions..without knowing what, if any, deal Brussels will agree in return’, says the Sun. It’s true that no one – including the Government – wants to walk away with no deal come March 2019. ‘But France and Germany will be choosing that (outcome) for both us and them’ if they continue to play ‘hardball’, concludes the Sun.

The Times reveals today that new peers could have a 15-year time limit in order to keep a cap on the number of those sitting in the Lords. This is the ‘wrong remedy’, says the paper, suggesting instead that introducing ‘age limits’ would be a sounder move. Whatever happens, something needs to be done, says the Times. It’s true that the Commons can, at times, be something of an ‘unwieldy institution’. ‘Yet at least the Commons has a fixed number’, with the Lords having swelled in size in recent years to around 800. ‘The House of Lords is a bloated institution’, says the Times. And a ‘viable method of keeping numbers down’ must be found.

Meanwhile, the FT says that, across the Atlantic, Donald Trump’s shake-up of Nafta seems an attempt only to push the pact ’to the brink of collapse’.  Trump’s ‘suggestions are so radical as to be unworkable’, says the paper and appear designed to pin the blame on Mexico and Canada by demanding other countries ‘accept the unacceptable’. It’s true that Trump’s plans might not, at least initially, sound ‘apocalyptic’. The President wants to ensure that Nafta is approved ‘every five years’. He also ‘wants to weaken dispute settlement under the agreement to prevent rulings being binding on the US’. But ‘in practice,’, says the FT, ‘these provisions would be highly destructive’, and the watering down of protections for other countries signed up to the agreement would ‘give Washington a freer hand to block imports as it saw fit.’. It seems that Trump is determined to push ‘disruptive strategies’ in order to point the finger elsewhere when things break down – a tactic, the FT suggests, the president is also using in the nuclear deal with Iran. Those with the clout to do so ‘should keep up the pressure on Mr Trump to moderate his demands’, says the paper. And ‘for the sake of economic and political stability in North America’, Trump must be convinced ‘to see reason and keep the bulk of the agreement intact’, concludes the FT.

See also

What to read next

What the papers say: Why we must prepare for a Brexit ‘no deal’

What the papers say: Boris’s ‘naked pitch’ for the top job

Sunday shows round-up: Amber Rudd says Boris is ‘back-seat driving’ over Brexit

Forget hard or soft. What we need is a quick Brexit

The embarrassing role of economists on Brexit

The great Brexit bus delusion

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Spain’s trains are fast, cheap and on time... so how do we get it so wrong?

Calling Stephen Paddock a 'lone wolf' isn't racist

Edward Lear: where art and nonsense collide

Richard Nixon: the nightmare president of his age

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close