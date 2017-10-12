 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

What the papers say: Britain’s chaotic approach to Brexit is helping the EU

12 October 2017

8:51 AM

12 October 2017

8:51 AM

Britain will now almost certainly have to wait until Christmas for the start of trade talks with the EU. This wasn’t the original plan, with the initial timetable suggesting these discussions could start in October. So what’s going wrong? Some are blaming the EU – and it’s true that the leaders of France and Germany are ‘behaving mulishly’ and ‘irrationally’, says the Daily Telegraph. But maybe the blame also lies closer to home. Deputy PM Damian Green has said he would still back ‘Remain’ if the referendum took place today, Theresa May ‘refused to say whether she would now vote for Brexit’ and the Chancellor is saying he won’t commit funds to prepare for a Brexit ‘no deal’. Faced with these mixed messages ‘the apparently irrational strategy of Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron begins to make sense’, says the Telegraph. After all, ‘when your opponent appears in disarray, you do not let up the attack. Instead, you press for maximum advantage’. It’s vital that the government proves the EU wrong – and works out its approach – concludes the paper.

‘In the power vacuum of British government,’ says the Times, ‘Theresa May’s colleagues offer their views on Brexit with abandon’. Yet it’s not only Britain’s approach which is in something of a tangle, the paper suggests, pointing out that ‘cracks are appearing in the EU side, too’, with Michel Barnier apparently ‘blocked’ from moving talks forward to discussions on trade. But if talks continue to stall ‘the only alternative is to agree a transition in which little changes’, says the Times. The EU should remember that it is not only in Britain’s interests to do so; it too ‘has good reasons to talk about transition’, points out the paper. Delay will ‘stoke uncertainty for businesses’, and Britain has already been straightforward and upfront about promising ‘there will be no hole in the budget.’. The EU promised to conduct Brexit talks in ’good faith’ – it’s time for them to do just that and ‘accept the logic of transition.’

Philip Hammond’s refusal to budget for a Brexit no deal doesn’t make sense, says the Sun. The Chancellor told a Parliamentary select committee yesterday that there’s ‘no need yet to commit money’ – yet he also said if Britain leaves the EU with no agreement ‘it could ground all planes to and from the EU’. ‘That strikes us as a disaster we should plan for now,’ says the Sun. Theresa May was right then to correct her Chancellor during PMQs, telling him to ‘free up funds’. While it’s fair enough for Hammond not to spend any more than he needs to ‘he would be grossly negligent to leave it too late to prepare for the worst’.

See also

What to read next

What the papers say: A Brexit transition deal is a necessary evil

What the papers say: Theresa May needs to show more Brexit optimism

What the papers say: Why we must prepare for a Brexit ‘no deal’

Brussels is warming to the British government’s approach to Brexit

What the papers say: Tory Brexit infighting could hand Corbyn victory

What the papers say: May must mean what she says on a Brexit no deal

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

In defence of my friend Harvey Weinstein

Stress-free slopes

How Joseph Conrad foresaw world trade and terrorism

The best recent crime fiction reviewed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close