 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

What is Boris Johnson up to?

8 October 2017

9:30 AM

8 October 2017

9:30 AM

I’m writing this from the Conservative party conference where I can report that Boris Johnson, who has just wowed the blue rinses with a barn-storming speech, isn’t preparing a leadership bid. At least, that’s the line from all those closest to him. Without exception, they say if he was planning something they’d know about it and they don’t. It’s a media concoction. He’s a man without a plan.

I know, I know. That’s exactly what Boris’s team would say if they had just press-ganged the last of 48 MPs to sign a letter to the chairman of the 1922 Committee, which is the magic number needed to trigger a leadership election in this Parliament. And there are plenty of reasons to be sceptical. If Boris waits until Britain has left the EU, which is less than 18 months away, his chances will be significantly lower because the party will want a ‘clean skin’ to succeed Theresa May, not one of the protagonists in the Brexit drama. Someone who can unite the party around their vision for the future, not remind them of their disagreements in the past. Needless to say, there is no lack of younger players waiting for the ball to come loose from the scrum. Boris may only have one more ‘try’ left in him — and the clock is ticking. But I think his associates are telling the truth. One thing that is abundantly clear, wandering the halls of the Manchester Central, is that the party has no appetite for a leadership election before 29 March 2019. It would be politically toxic for the Conservatives to waste several weeks choosing a new leader when they should be getting on with negotiating Brexit. It could easily trigger a general election, given that the Conservatives don’t have a Commons majority and can’t be sure of the DUP’s continuing support. And that would almost certainly mean several Conservative MPs losing their seats and — worse — a Labour government. God knows what would happen to Brexit in that scenario, never mind the run on the pound, flight of capital and the seizure of private property. It would be Corbygeddon.

The only way to be certain of avoiding this would be if a succession could be arranged, with no need for a contest. That might appeal to Boris, but I can’t see David Davis, Amber Rudd, Philip Hammond, Priti Patel and Nicky Morgan agreeing to it. The last time Boris ran for the leadership, he was challenged by his own campaign manager and there would be no shortage of rivals the second time around.

So what is Boris up to? Why publish a 4,000-word essay on Britain’s post-Brexit future and then give an interview to the Sun on the eve of conference setting out his ‘red lines’ for the negotiation?

As always with Boris, it’s partly to do with amour propre. His ego was bruised by what he felt were attempts to sideline him within the cabinet, as well as what looked like some negative press briefings by his political enemies. There’s also the more general problem that his political fortune is beginning to wane. He wanted to remind people what a big beast he is. ‘Attention must be paid,’ as Willy Loman’s wife says in Death of a Salesman.

But I think the bigger reason is that he genuinely cares about Britain’s future and believes that an indefinite post-Brexit transition period, in which we continue to pay for access to the single market and are prevented from making trade deals, would be a disaster. Cynics might say that’s only because his own reputation is so inextricably bound up with Brexit, particularly the notorious £350 million a week pledge. Hard to give that to the NHS if we’re still shelling out £20 billion a year to the EU. No doubt there’s an element of that, but there’s also real passion and conviction.

People find it harder to believe this of Boris than of other politicians because of his jokey, ironic style. It’s not that he’s insincere; he’s just not good at appearing sincere. But having known him on and off for 35 years, I can attest that beneath that bumbling exterior are some strongly held political beliefs that haven’t changed much since the day I first heard him speak at the Oxford Union.

In 2002 I bet Nigella Lawson £15,000 that Boris would be party leader within 15 years. I’m fairly sure I’m going to lose — and I pray to God she doesn’t try and collect.

 

See also

What to read next

Boris Johnson’s ‘dead bodies’ critics should take a look in the mirror

David Mundell’s Boris Johnson jibe

Ruth Davidson and Boris Johnson have so much in common. Why the bad blood?

Sunday shows round-up: Is Boris Johnson unsackable?

Boris Johnson shows what it means to be an upbeat Conservative

Boris is the first minister to capture the Tories’ problem so vividly

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Artisan gins leave me in low spirits

Simon Schama’s latest history is a Technicolor blockbuster

The sibling rivalry that produced the best films ever

Royal Ballet's Alice is a joy to look at - if only it weren't such a bore

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close