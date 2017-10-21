 Skip to Content
What if someone takes the kisses at the end of my emails seriously?

21 October 2017

10:52 AM

21 October 2017

10:52 AM

Joanna Williams

Very good piece from Giles Coren (as usual) on the intrusive and aggressive act of putting ‘xx’ at the end of emails.

I had been thinking pretty much the same thing. I suppose one could quote Derrida and the structuralists and insist that there is no one-to-one relationship between the signifier (the ‘xx’) and the thing signified (putting your tongue halfway down some babe’s throat). There certainly isn’t when I do it. But there’s the fear. What if the recipient isn’t a structuralist?

Incidentally, if you want to see where we are right now with this issue, just read the comments from Caroline Kirkpatrick.

