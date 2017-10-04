Watch: Theresa May presented with a P45 during conference speech

Oh dear. Theresa May’s leader’s speech at conference has descended into farce. As the Prime Minister tried to unify her party, one attendee had other ideas.
Simon Brodkin interrupted May’s speech mid-flow and presented her with a P45. Security had to escort him out with the ‘comedian’ heckled by attendees.
That’s the picture of conference sorted then…
