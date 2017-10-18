 Skip to Content
Watch: SNP chief’s Brexit breakfast blunder at PMQs

18 October 2017

12:31 PM

18 October 2017

12:31 PM

Poor old Ian Blackford must have skipped eating his Weetabix this morning. At PMQs, the SNP MP and leader of his party in the Commons took to his feet to quiz the Prime Minister on the government’s approach to Brexit. But when it came to actually saying the ‘B’ word, it seems Blackford had another thing on his mind: breakfast. Here’s what he said:

‘It has been reported that government analysis shows that Scotland and the north east of England would lose out from breakfast…’

Blackford isn’t the first to fall into the Brexit breakfast trap, and Mr S is sure that he won’t be the last….

