Watch: May throws her papers during fiery PMQs

Theresa May will be pleased to have avoided any major clangers at PMQs. But while the Prime Minister wasn’t undone by a cough or a prankster this time around she very nearly lost her temper when she was accused of ‘running scared’. Labour MP Heidi Alexander said the British people ‘deserved better’ than the current occupant of No.10. When the PM took to her feet to answer Allen, May chucked her papers across the despatch box.

Given that May has been accused of having robotic tendencies, Mr S is pleased to see a bit of fighting spirit from the PM…