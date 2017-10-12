Watch: Lord Lawson says May should ditch Hammond

Philip Hammond’s refusal to spend money preparing for a Brexit no deal has not gone down well. Now, one of his predecessors as Chancellor – Lord Lawson – has called on Theresa May to get rid of Hammond.

“Probably a reshuffle” Lord Lawson on the chancellor’s future “I fear he is unhelpful… what he is doing is very close to sabotage” pic.twitter.com/4kGzBpBsow — Daily&SundayPolitics (@daily_politics) October 12, 2017

On the Daily Politics, Lawson said it was ‘grossly irresponsible’ for the Chancellor not to prepare for a situation where Britain walks away from the EU without an agreement. When asked whether Hammond should stay on in his job, Lawson said:

‘I fear not…I fear he is unhelpful… what he is doing is very close to sabotage.’

Hammond isn’t a politician known for his smile. It seems he has even less reason to look cheerful than normal…