Watch: John Bercow’s strange Scottish turn

Oh dear. Although John Bercow has a penchant for winding up Conservative MPs in the Chamber, he also has a habit of taking the SNP to task for failing to grasp Westminster etiquette. However, today he adopted a rather different approach.
During questions after Theresa May’s statement on the EU Council summit, the Speaker appeared to have an odd turn. Calling the SNP’s Alan Brown to speak, Bercow attempted a Scottish accent:
Mr S recommends he leaves it to the Scots next time…
