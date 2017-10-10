Watch: Damian Green says Britain would be better if Remain had won

Oh dear. After Theresa May refused to say three times in an interview with Iain Dale on LBC whether she would back Leave in a second EU referendum, the Prime Minister has provoked the ire of some in the Brexit camp. But Brexiteers can take heart that May’s comments are positively eurosceptic compared with those of her First Secretary of State.

Damian Green has been touring the television studios this evening to talk about the government’s race disparity audit. Also on the agenda is Brexit. First, the former Remain campaigner told Channel 4 News that he would vote Remain if another EU referendum was held. Now, he has just appeared on Newsnight where he appeared to double down on his comments. Speaking to Emily Maitlis, Green suggested Britain would be in better shape had Remain won:

EM: So when you say you don’t resile from your views, you think the country is better if it remains DG: … well it would have been

Mr S suspects Green’s comments do not fall into the category of ‘official government line’…