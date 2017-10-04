 Skip to Content
Watch: Amber Rudd tells Boris to get on his feet for May

4 October 2017

12:47 PM

4 October 2017

12:47 PM

It’s safe to say that Theresa May’s conference speech has not gone to plan after the Prime Minister came down with a bad cough – and a heckler presented her with a P45.

Happily she has her Cabinet on her side. Or one Cabinet minister at least. Amber Rudd was caught on camera jumping to her feet to give May a standing ovation to help her during an awkward moment in the speech. The Home Secretary then appeared to order Boris Johnson to do the same:


1-0 to Rudd…

