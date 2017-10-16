 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Wanted: a social media editor for The Spectator

16 October 2017

1:53 PM

16 October 2017

1:53 PM

The Spectator is hiring. We’re looking for our first full-time social media editor, but one with a difference. We are looking for someone who understands The Spectator’s voice and can present our articles on Twitter, Facebook and other platforms. The social media editor’s responsibilities will include:

  • Developing The Spectator’s social media strategy.
  • Projecting The Spectator’s voice on all forms of social media.
  • Promoting subscriptions via social media, while liaising with the marketing team.
  • Producing web analytics.

The successful candidate will work full time in our London office and report to the online editor. They will be expected to edit and maintain The Spectator’s social media channels to the standard readers expect from the magazine.


There is an art to generating angry clicks and Twitter-trolling, but it’s not something we’re interested in. We follow a different model. We want to use social media to encourage people to pay for our journalism – which they are now doing, in record numbers. So our social media strategy must be harmonious with the editorial tone set by the magazine and website.

It’s a great chance to join the world’s oldest – and best-written – magazine: our sales are at a record high and rising quickly. Anyone interested should email editorialjobs@spectator.co.uk with some thoughts on what they would bring to the role, as well as any relevant experience and their salary expectation. 

Please also include five examples of how you would present recent Spectator articles and podcasts on social media. Those shortlisted for interview will be set an aptitude test. And please don’t send a CV: it doesn’t matter where, or whether, you went to university, whether you’re a school-leaver or retiree. All that matters is whether you can write.

The deadline for applications is Monday 30th October.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Wanted: online news editor for The Spectator

Wanted: a new production editor for The Spectator

Wanted: broadcast producer for The Spectator

Internships at The Spectator for summer 2016. No CVs, please

Come work for us: The Spectator is looking for an assistant production editor

The Spectator’s 48-year-old intern shows why it’s time to dispense with CVs

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Build a bonfire, build a bonfire, put Melissa on the top?

Stress-free slopes

In thrall to the Mob on Manhattan Beach

Stop whatever you’re doing and watch Suburra

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close