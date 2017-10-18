 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Spectator Money

Trust is shattered and premiums are rising. Insurance Brokers must seize the moment

18 October 2017

3:11 PM

18 October 2017

3:11 PM

It’s no secret that insurance premiums are rising. It’s also no secret that some insurance firms drive customers around the bend by trying to avoid paying claims. Too many won’t offer their best renewal price to existing customers, unless they’re prepared to call up and haggle. Oh, and then there are those sneaky admin fees to contend with as well.

Add it all together, and it’s really no surprise that insurers are less trusted than estate agents, a profession that’s in no danger of being mistaken for a bastion of trustworthiness.

But while the industry as a whole has a long road ahead if it’s to tackle the trust deficit, I believe that now is the time for insurance brokers to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity. The vision is simple, but also shockingly ground breaking: prove to consumers that you can be trusted.

There’s no doubt that insurance brokers are best placed to deliver this. After all, they have some of the best independent data about how different insurance providers perform during moment of truth events such as claims.

While UK consumers are now the largest users of comparison sites, especially for car insurance, large personal line insurance brokers like Complete Cover Group and Bedford Insurance are flourishing. In fact, new brokers are still popping up. Sure Thing! was launched in 2014 by ex-Kwik Fit Financial Services CEO Brendan Devine, and took home two awards in the recent Insurance Choice Awards.


If brokers are able to fuse their knowledge and expertise with a few drops of technology and data, they could deliver the kind of honest transparency that would strengthen the industry and propel us into a golden era of insurance. Imagine going to an insurance broker not to buy a policy, but to explore their industry data. By virtue of this trusted position, the winner in the transparency battle could well end up with an enviable share of the market.

That said, the dullness of the industry as a whole means that some great examples of customer-friendly innovation can easily go overlooked. But a number of insurance firms are working hard to champion a customer-centric approach.

Manchester’s Ripe Thinking (formally JRW Group) is growing fast by launching a range of specialist insurance policies, including golf and drone insurance, as well as the newly launched ‘Ripe for Valuables’ which focuses on watches and jewellery. Policy Expert, a home insurance provider, promises to fix premiums for 2 years, helping its customers to avoid that nasty renewal price shock.

Lifetime Pet Cover was launched following the founders’ experience ‘when a much-loved family pet became ill and the pet insurance fell short of our expectations,’ while Pedalcover has created a unique combined home and bike insurance policy to simplify the lives of cyclists and triathletes.

Other firms like By Miles are taking insurance back to the drawing board. They plan to charge consumers for car insurance ‘by the mile’. Beyond the potential cost savings for drivers that don’t use their cars all that much, there’s an inherent level of transparency that should prove to be the real draw.

11 months ago, my first article for The Spectator argued that being labelled ‘boring’ has helped the insurance industry evade the kind of scrutiny it deserves, a view labelled as ‘interesting (and controversial)’ by AXA’s UK CEO.

And while it’s no longer fair to call the insurance industry boring, trust does remain a critical issue. After all, insurance is a bit like selling a promise, and without the trust that your insurer will cough-up if something goes wrong, it becomes the ultimate grudge purchase.

Those brokers prepared to engage in some bold and brave thinking stand to win the hearts, minds and most importantly, wallets of UK consumers.

Mike Fotis is the founder of Smart Money People and a former financial services management consultant.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Your home insurance holds the key to property disputes

Inertia means we are paying over the odds for our insurance

Being boring has shielded the insurance industry for far too long

Over 50s refused finance and insurance because of their age

Facebook blocks Admiral from using profiles to price car insurance. But what of Facebook’s privacy credentials?

Water, water everywhere: we spend £707 million a year fixing damage caused by our neighbours

Show comments

Comments

Coffee House

The universal credit row is a sign of the trouble ahead for government whips

18 October 2017 17:54

Tonight’s Opposition Day debate calling for the universal credit rollout to be paused offers a lesson in how quickly Theresa…

John Bercow’s ego trip lets May off the hook at PMQs

18 October 2017 17:02

PMQs began with an announcement. The life president of the John Bercow fan-club rose from the Speaker’s chair to welcome…

The government’s tin ear has undermined the triumph of Universal Credit

18 October 2017 16:31

So the government has finally worked out that it isn’t a good idea to charge benefit-claimants 55 pence a minute…

Political argument in Britain has stopped when we need it most

18 October 2017 15:12

You can see divisions hardening in Britain, like rigor mortis spreading through a corpse. Joints are stiffening everywhere you look.…

The Economist’s Brexit Cliffe edge

18 October 2017 13:54

Earlier this week, the New York Times introduced social media guidelines for its journalists. The rules were designed to ensure…

May’s PMQs performance does little to cheer up the Tory benches

18 October 2017 13:30

PMQs is mostly about parliamentary morale. The general public doesn’t watch it and while they might see or hear the…

Watch: SNP chief’s Brexit breakfast blunder at PMQs

18 October 2017 12:31

Poor old Ian Blackford must have skipped eating his Weetabix this morning. At PMQs, the SNP MP and leader of…

Digby Jones should be on the Brexit negotiating team

18 October 2017 12:00

Ah yes, our top Brexit negotiating team… Sack Boris! Sack Spreadsheet Phil! Don’t bother sacking Theresa because she’s already had…

The Brexit negotiations are an irrelevant sideshow

18 October 2017 10:58

So far the Government has been acting as if the Brexit negotiations stand a chance of success and that everything…

Watch: Andrew Neil’s Holocaust Educational Trust speech on anti-Semitism and the left

18 October 2017 10:52

With the Labour party currently leading in the polls, it’s easy to think that the party’s problem with anti-Semitism must…

The West’s failure to speak up for the Kurds is shameful

18 October 2017 10:16

The enduring image of the fall of Kirkuk is the Humvee. The advancing Iraqi forces rolled into the Kurdish-held city…

What the papers say: Theresa May’s Brexit delusion is coming unstuck

18 October 2017 8:35

Monday night’s Brexit dinner was ‘constructive and friendly’, both sides have insisted. Yet it’s hard to tell what purpose the…

The real story about inflation? That 3pc is a blip, and the rate will soon fall

17 October 2017 16:00

Oh dear. About this time last year, as part of its series of predications about how the sky would fall…

Amber Rudd says that a no-deal Brexit is ‘unthinkable’. She is, alas, wrong

17 October 2017 15:22

Amber Rudd had been admirably disciplined on Brexit. She was a passionate Remainer, who performed herself with distinction in the…

Academic freedom is now being betrayed by academics

17 October 2017 14:52

The ultimate purpose of a university is, without fear or favour, to pursue the truth, and in furtherance of that…

There’s plenty to be suspicious about in the Weinstein row

17 October 2017 12:49

Why are all the women involved in the Harvey Weinstein allegations only speaking out now? That question has been asked…

Hate crime is up – but it’s not fair to blame Brexit

17 October 2017 12:13

Hate crime is up – and Brexit is to blame. It’s a familiar story and one doing the rounds again…

The #MeToo movement reveals feminism’s obsession with victimhood

17 October 2017 11:55

Following a weekend crammed with ever more salacious revelations about Harvey Weinstein, hundreds of thousands of women have now taken…

Misogynists can’t decide: are Weinstein’s accusers weak subhumans or devious slags?

17 October 2017 11:10

The volley of accusations against Harvey Weinstein has been extraordinary – and, to some, suspicious. Why keep silent after so…

John Bercow’s sporting freebie habit continues in earnest

17 October 2017 8:43

John Bercow is a big fan of a sporting freebie. The Speaker is a regular fixture in the Royal Box…

What the papers say: The EU’s absurd Brexit bill demand

17 October 2017 8:26

Theresa May is under pressure from the European Union to spell out more details on what Britain will pay as…

There’s a progressive argument to be made for tuition fees – why won’t the government make it?

16 October 2017 18:04

Ever since Labour won over young voters at the last election, the Conservatives have been trying to work out how…

Matt Hancock’s show of solidarity for May

16 October 2017 15:47

Although Theresa May has found herself in a more vulnerable position since her disastrous conference speech – which featured a…

Will tonight’s Brexit supper be the dinner party from hell?

16 October 2017 15:17

Theresa May heads to Brussels this evening for supper with Jean-Claude Juncker, Michel Barnier and Martin Selmayr. The good news…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close