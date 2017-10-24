 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Tory whips in a quandary over Labour social care challenge

24 October 2017

4:32 PM

24 October 2017

4:32 PM

If ministers are going to offer any concessions in the row over Universal Credit, they’ve decided to keep them back for a little while longer. This afternoon MPs have been holding an emergency debate on the reform, with Employment Minister Damian Hinds defending the reform and the roll-out, rather than suggesting that the government is going to accept the suggestions of Tory and Labour MPs on delayed payments.

The emergency debate was called after Conservative MPs were whipped to abstain on Labour’s Opposition Day debate on the benefit reform last week. I reported after that vote that many Tories were peeved about this; either because they were in marginal seats and were worried about coming under fire for not taking a view, or because they were annoyed that they couldn’t vote for their party’s welfare policy.

The government is in a defensive mood at the moment, but it knows it needs to come up with a different tactic for the next Opposition Day debate, which is on social care. Labour has become much more effective at using these debates to cause a stir over the past few months, and I understand that the whips still do not know what to do about tomorrow’s vote. Tory MPs do not want another instruction to abstain, and the government will provoke a row with people who aren’t particularly interested in social care but are very protective of Parliament. Those parliamentarians believe, however, that they may be close to an agreement with the government that ministers will be forced to respond to any Opposition Day defeats with an explanation of how they are taking heed of the view expressed by the Commons.

A row tomorrow would be all the more unnecessary if, as seems to be the case, there are no Tories who actually want to rebel and vote with Labour on the motion anyway. Some are worried that they will lose their clout behind the scenes if they rebel too often, and that therefore they won’t have the chance to really push for a long-term sustainable funding settlement. Others may be put off by the Opposition’s motion, which reads:


‘That this House notes the Conservative Party’s manifesto commitment to a funding proposal for social care which would have no cap on care costs and would include the value of homes in the means test for care at home; further notes that this proposal would leave people with a maximum of only £100,000 of assets; calls on the government to confirm its intention not to proceed with this commitment; and further calls on the government to remove the threat to withdraw social care funding from, and stop fines on, local authorities for Delayed Transfers of Care and to commit to the extra funding needed to close the social care funding gap for 2017 and for the remaining years of the 2017 Parliament.’

Now, while few Tory MPs want the government to introduce the manifesto commitment that started the unravelling of the snap election, they probably also don’t want to be reminded of that commitment, or associated with a motion that reminds ministers of what a catastrophe that policy ended up being.

The Delayed Transfers of Care line relates to a threat issued in the past few weeks by Communities Secretary Sajid Javid and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt that councils could have their overall social care funding cut if they do not reduce the number of delays in moving people from NHS services to long-term social care. It has naturally upset councils who already do not have enough money for their social care provision as it is, and who complain that some of the fault lies with NHS services.

Many Tory MPs have a great deal of sympathy for their local authorities’ predicament on social care, and are pressing the Treasury for an immediate injection of funding. But there are also Conservatives who are concerned that the manifesto disaster means that their party just won’t touch the longer-term question about the financial sustainability of the sector.

Whitehall sources have been telling me for weeks that they fear that the promised green paper on the matter is going to be very green and very similar to long grass. I now understand that the third meeting of the inter-ministerial group on social care is due shortly. That group will be deciding the scope of that consultation which is indeed likely to be rather green in that it will be open-ended and ask for views from across the sector, rather than making proposals, and it will take time because ministers do not want to trip up on this and damage the foundations for cross-party consensus on the matter.

We are really now back in 2009, when the Tories had turned on Labour over its ‘death tax’ plan for social care funding and everyone was rather bruised about the matter. It will not have escaped your notice that 2009 was a rather long time ago now, and still there is no proposal for reform. What has changed, though, is that the debate has become more bitter and the cross-party consensus needed in order to implement such a big and expensive reform looks even further away.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Why social care could be heading for the long grass once again

Labour have moved on from the death tax for now – and so should the Tories

Ruth Davidson: Tory party needs to man up

Tory MPs threaten to rebel and vote for government policy

How will the Tory whips handle tomorrow’s Syria vote?

Greg Clark understands the effect that creeping urbanisation will have on public services. Picture: Getty

Tory whips jittery about local government finance rebellion

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

The best documentary series of the past decade

Is there any such thing as a truly frightening ghost story?

The everyday lives of Chaucer’s pilgrims

Outcasts, émigrés and refugees crowd the latest debut novels

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close