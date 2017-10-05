 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House Steerpike

Tory MP: May could be PM for another 25 years

5 October 2017

5:00 PM

5 October 2017

5:00 PM

Talk of an imminent coup against Theresa May might be somewhat overblown, but most Tories generally accept the Prime Minister won’t be around to fight another election. Not so James Gray. The Tory MP for North Wiltshire thinks May could stick it out for the next five. In an interview with the BBC, Gray said May could go on as Prime Minister for another 25 years:

‘She’s currently 62, some Prime Ministers have lasted until at least 84 so that gives her 22, 25 years to go…so I very much hope she will continue for many years to come.’

If Gray’s prediction is correct, it would also make May the longest serving PM ever – six years ahead of Sir Robert Walpole. Mr S thinks it’s admirable some MPs are getting behind their leader but still isn’t convinced…

See also

What to read next

Tories weren’t ready for snap election, says Tory who called snap election

Newsnight’s Tory conference meltdown

Conservative party conference, day one: The Spectator guide

Whether Theresa May survives depends on two things

Theresa May’s Conservative conference speech, full text

Theresa May’s staff broke all of Machiavelli’s rules

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Artisan gins leave me in low spirits

Simon Schama’s latest history is a Technicolor blockbuster

The sibling rivalry that produced the best films ever

Royal Ballet's Alice is a joy to look at - if only it weren't such a bore

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close