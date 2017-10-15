 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House Steerpike

Tom Watson’s bid to shed the pounds

15 October 2017

7:51 PM

15 October 2017

7:51 PM

For George Osborne, it was the 5:2 diet that was credited for sculpting his political ambitions. His decision to shed the pounds was taken as a sign by the commentariat that he had serious leadership ambitions. So, Mr S was curious to hear that Labour’s Tom Watson is now on a mission to lose weight.

Writing in his newsletter, Labour’s deputy leader says he is on a diet – or a ‘lifestyle change’, if you’d prefer:

‘Did I tell you I’m on a diet? I know you’re not supposed to call them that anymore, to be on message they have to be a ‘lifestyle change.

Using rudimentary ‘nudge theory’ every time I reach a weight target, I treat myself to a gadget for the bike. It’s going well so I purchased a device for the handle bars that allows you to attach your iphone this week.’

No word yet on whether he will be following his leader and ‘transitioning’ into veganism…

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Tom Watson’s Labour conference speech, full text

Tom Watson dumps all over David Cameron’s EU renegotiation deal

Tom Watson asks Cameron to delay Syria vote

Tom Watson: the Labour man with a plan

Breaking: Tom Watson resigns

Corbyn sacked Michael Dugher while ally Tom Watson was out of the country

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Princess Margaret: a darkly glamorous tale

In search of Chicago’s artistic past – and present

Good as it is, the material is highly perishable: Labour of Love reviewed

Nicola Lagioia puts the boot into modern Italy

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close