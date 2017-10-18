 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

The West’s failure to speak up for the Kurds is shameful

Iraqi soldiers gesture on top of a vehicle as they enter the city of Kirkuk

18 October 2017

10:16 AM

18 October 2017

10:16 AM

The enduring image of the fall of Kirkuk is the Humvee. The advancing Iraqi forces rolled into the Kurdish-held city in them and the outflanked Peshmerga clambered aboard them to flee. The US-manufactured military truck is the vehicle of choice for America’s friends in conflict with America’s other friends. Humvees retail for £170,000 but the symbolism is free. 

Washington’s shapeless, Janus-faced policy in the Middle East is easy fodder for cynics and reactionaries. These Yankee Doodle imperialists bluster into centuries-old tribal disputes thinking they can impose their clean-cut version of democracy on the Arab world and rebuild Rhode Island on the Red Sea. Look where it ends — in the tasty irony of US-trained Iraqi troops turning on US-armed Kurdish defence forces in an oil-rich land America was supposed to have liberated over a decade ago. 

Even if we scorn this sneer-passing-as-critique, advocates of US global leadership and an interventionist foreign policy cannot look away from events in Kurdistan. Baghdad has retaken control of Kirkuk, a city held by the Peshmerga since Iraqi forces fled the Islamic State in 2014. The Kurds feel a keen attachment to Kirkuk and the city is sometimes referred to as the Kurdish Jerusalem. Iraq’s actions come after the Kurds held a referendum on independence. Ninety-three per cent, on a 73 per cent turnout, voted ‘Yes’ to their own sovereign state. The Kurds are now paying the price for expressing their will to govern themselves. 

The US response has been weak as small beer. Donald Trump says:

‘We’re not taking sides, but we don’t like the fact that they’re clashing. We’ve had, for many years, a very good relationship with the Kurds. We’ve also been on the side of Iraq but we’re not taking sides in that battle.’

At least he’s taken the time to equivocate; wider Western leadership is largely silent on the situation. The activist class is quiet too. If you’re in the market for democracy tourism, Erbil doesn’t boast the cheap flights and tapas bars of Barcelona. 

The Kurdish cause is not straightforward but such things seldom are. As Yaroslav Trofimov points out, regional president Masoud Barzani isn’t a central casting democrat and his gamble on the independence referendum has handed Baghdad a pretext to roll back Kurdish autonomy. The swift routing of the Peshmerga also raises serious questions about the ability of an independent Kurdistan to defend itself, and whether it could be captured by an Isis-like terror group. 

But the Kurdish people have voted overwhelmingly to be independent and Iraq’s refusal to recognise that legitimate desire, and now to subdue it by military means, is no time for the West to turn suddenly reticent on the bounties of self-determination. The US should make clear to the Iraqis that Kurdish independence cannot be put down by force, not the directive of an imperial power or a patrician benefactor but the candour of one democracy to another. We might call this the Humvee imperative: no ally of the United States may be allowed to oppress or frustrate the democratic will of another. 

A sound ideal but as our sneering friends would point out the Middle East is where ideals go to get bogged down. Unpalatable compromises have to be made and it’s a neocon fantasy to pretend otherwise. True enough. No sensible analysis of world affairs – or anything else for that matter – should spurn pragmatism but proponents of universal rights and norms must reckon with the broadness of their principles and the nuance of the world they are applied to. 

Isolationists may take Kirkuk as confirmation of their foresight but it is no such thing. If you nod sagely and agree that nothing can be done often enough, eventually you’ll be proved right one of these times. Nonetheless, Kirkuk is another challenge to interventionism at a time of acute threat to the global liberal order. There may be no easy answers but it will have to be answered all the same. 

See also

What to read next

Anyone who joins Isis should be tried for treason

Can Iraq’s Christians ever recover from Isis?

‘You even stop thinking of your own family’: meet the Isis fighters addicted to amphetamine

Iran’s growing influence points to a bleak future for the Middle East

One missile strike alone will not change Syria. So what’s the American plan?

Syria’s foreign policy lessons are just as important as Iraq’s

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Richard Nixon: the nightmare president of his age

Steinbeck’s Eden

The painter who devoted himself to turning kitchen-weary men into kings and popes

The tech giants have become publishing tycoons. Let’s have laws to deal with them

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close