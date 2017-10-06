 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Blogs Coffee House

The Protestant passions of Queen Victoria: her biographer A.N. Wilson reveals all

6 October 2017

4:07 PM

6 October 2017

4:07 PM

Our guest on today’s Holy Smoke podcast is A.N. Wilson, author of a hugely admired biography of Queen Victoria and – as you’ll hear – the most mischievous intellectual in the land.

Cristina Odone and I started out by asking about Victoria’s vigorous (and possibly whisky-fuelled) persecution of Anglo-Catholics in the Church of England: the Queen lobbied hard for the legislation that sent several of them to jail for popish “ritualism”.

But that was the just the beginning of Wilson’s hilarious whistlestop tour of the passions and prejudices of Queen Victoria. Topics discussed: Victoria’s surprising liberalism (and indulgence towards actual Roman Catholics), the quasi-Victorian moralising of virtue-signalling students, the gentle but unswerving Protestantism of our own monarch…


And, right at the end, A.N. Wilson’s thoughts on the syncretistic horrors of the coronation service Prince Charles is planning – and the even ghastlier ceremony that would replace it should he die before succeeding his mother.

In other words: you can’t miss this podcast. Here it is:

And don’t forget to subscribe on iTunes for more like this.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

The Queen is a true Christian leader. But what about Prince Charles, who seems more interested in worshipping himself?

Is the Church of England dying in the countryside?

Brexit, Trump and the pious rage of the liberal clergy

Women bishops: the game’s up for Anglo-Catholics

If Jesus Christ was on Twitter, would he be attacked by malignant trolls?

Holy Smoke podcast: Are evangelical Christians being sucked into the cult of Trump?

Show comments

Coffee House

Full list: Which Tory MPs have backed May – and who wants her gone?

6 October 2017 16:58

Grant Shapps’ bid to stir up a rebellion against Theresa May has almost certainly failed. Instead, his decision to publicly…

Theresa May’s speech was a dud because Tories can’t do rhetoric

6 October 2017 16:50

There are many ways to make a conference speech memorable and Theresa May managed most of them. A prankster with…

Has the Shapps plot changed anything for Theresa May?

Grant Shapps and his Tory colleagues are thrilled that Labour will abstain on the EU referendum bill. Picture: Getty
6 October 2017 16:43

The Tory party is in a furious mood following Theresa May’s conference speech. MPs are swearing, ranting, and muttering dire…

Is there an alternative to the AfD?

6 October 2017 16:08

The German Embassy threw a lavish party in London’s Belgrave Square last night to toast the Bundesrepublik’s Day of German…

The Protestant passions of Queen Victoria: her biographer A.N. Wilson reveals all

6 October 2017 16:07

Our guest on today’s Holy Smoke podcast is A.N. Wilson, author of a hugely admired biography of Queen Victoria and…

The best way to learn about socialism is to experience it

6 October 2017 15:33

I think it’s fair to say that Theresa May did not have a cracking conference, but the sympathy vote might…

Is Jeremy Corbyn following the Ian Paisley playbook?

6 October 2017 14:26

By the simple expedients of being cheerful and attacking Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson scored a deserved hit at the Tory…

Listen: Baroness Warsi tells Grant Shapps to shut up

6 October 2017 13:47

Grant Shapps’ attempt to topple Theresa May is not going quite to plan. Tory MPs are busy tweeting their support…

Does the Tory party really want to decapitate itself?

6 October 2017 13:29

It’s taken me a while, but I think I’ve got my head around this now. Grant Shapps is proposing that…

The Conservatives have lost the ability to defend freedom

6 October 2017 12:31

The Conservatives now have a real fight on their hands. After 1979, as champions of  free-market capitalism, they seemed to…

Grant Shapps left out in the cold on Tory WhatsApp

6 October 2017 10:23

It’s safe to say that Grant Shapps’ plot to oust Theresa May is not going to plan. After being outed…

How one grieving French mother is fighting back against the Islamist ideology

6 October 2017 10:12

The paths of two French mothers, Madame Ibn Ziaten and Madame Merah, converged in a Paris court this week, at…

Who will join the Grant Shapps and Ed Vaizey rebellion?

6 October 2017 8:36

A move against Theresa May led by someone with their career in front of them might be seen as a…

Will banks really leave Britain after Brexit?

6 October 2017 8:30

In the run-up to last year’s referendum, some grave-faced pundits predicted that Brexit would prompt a mass exodus of bankers…

The Spectator Podcast: Fear and loathing

5 October 2017 17:39

On this week’s episode, we discuss the tragic events in Las Vegas and wonder if there’s anything we can do,…

Tory MP: May could be PM for another 25 years

5 October 2017 17:00

Talk of an imminent coup against Theresa May might be somewhat overblown, but most Tories generally accept the Prime Minister…

Books Podcast: The age of decadence

5 October 2017 16:43

In this week’s Books podcast, my guest is the journalist and historian Simon Heffer, author of the magisterial new The Age of…

‘Taking the knee’ is a flawed form of protest

5 October 2017 14:34

Kneeling, fundamentally an act of humility or deference, doesn’t seem the obvious protest against injustice when the National Anthem plays…

Whether Theresa May survives depends on two things

5 October 2017 13:33

Is Theresa May now doomed after her conference speech went so badly wrong? Tory MPs were yesterday so shocked by…

Theresa May’s staff broke all of Machiavelli’s rules

5 October 2017 13:00

Theresa May must have woken up this morning wondering, for a split second, if yesterday was all just a very…

The Tories had an election-winning conference – for Jeremy Corbyn

5 October 2017 12:42

If Labour’s party conference in Brighton suggested the party was in a celebratory mood, that sense of triumphalism has been…

The Spectator’s support for free trade is nothing new

5 October 2017 12:25

Free trade hasn’t always been a British tradition. When the first issue of The Spectator hit the newsstands in July…

Listen: Ed Vaizey says ‘quite a few’ MPs want May to resign

5 October 2017 11:54

Oh dear. After yesterday’s calamitous leader’s speech, Theresa May’s position looks a little less secure than it did prior to…

Rex Tillerson is the captain of a ghost ship

5 October 2017 11:30

The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s press conference yesterday was moronic. Earlier this week, NBC News broke the story that…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close