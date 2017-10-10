 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

The left’s love for protest doesn’t apply to the issue of abortion

10 October 2017

4:53 PM

10 October 2017

4:53 PM

Funny, but I had picked up the idea, especially over the past year or two, that the Left was rather fond of the concept of street protest. Every time I am in Central London I seem to run into hordes of placard-holders protesting against ‘austerity’, student tuition fees, animal rights, save the NHS, war in Syria, Universal Credit and what have you. While I might disagree it has never occurred to me to try to challenge the right of these people to take to streets to make their views known. I just hope they have a good day out.

But there are limits, it seems, to the Left’s enthusiasm for street protest. It only seems to extend to people with whose causes it agrees. Protest about something which is considered to be a conservative cause –  abortion, for example – and the streets, it seems, are no place for making your voice heard.

This evening, Labour-controlled Ealing Council will debate a motion over whether to issue a Public Space Protection Order – a measure which replaced Asbos and which is supposed to be used for tackling anti-social behaviour – outside a Marie Stopes Clinic. The motion has been put up at the instigation of a pro-abortion group which takes exception to pro-life campaigners holding vigils and handing out leaflets to women visiting the clinic.

Writing in the Guardian, Rupa Huq, Labour MP for Ealing Central and Acton, demands:

“The council needs to pass this motion, and a more permanent national solution needs to be found, so we can ensure that the pavement is a safe space for women accessing NHS services”.              

Another supporter of the motion puts it:

“These vigils put you in the position of having to explain to your kids why these people are there. A discussion on the merits or otherwise of our abortion laws is one I’d like to have with my kids when they are ready – not because of this group.”    

In other words – we can’t possibly have people poisoning the minds of the young by standing up for the rights of unborn children (I suspect it would be a different matter if the protesters were defending the rights of laboratory rats). The peaceful expression of conservative views are unacceptable in a public place. Yet you can imagine the outrage – and quite rightly, too — which would ensue if a Conservative council attempted to use Public Space Protection Orders to tackle non-violent protesters complaining about austerity or waving ‘Tories Out’ placards.      

Not that Conservative MPs can complain too much about the misuse of Public Space Protection Orders. They did, after all, vote for the regulations paving the way for them when they were introduced by the then Home Secretary Theresa May in 2014. How many asked themselves: could these vague powers – which allow councils and police between them effectively to create criminal offences on a whim – be misused for political ends by outlawing legitimate protest? Sadly few. If activists on local councils start using these powers to turn the streets into extensions of the ‘safe spaces’ which have come to afflict university campuses the fault will lie with those who nodded through the legislation with little thought for the consequences. 

See also

What to read next

Forget ‘peace and love’. Protest language has turned violent

Are old white men really to blame for climate change denial?

The Last Night of the Proms is still an exceptional British party

Can we no longer distinguish between an evangelical Christian and a jihadist?

Lionel Shriver joins The Spectator as a regular columnist, starting this week

Politically correct pedestrian crossings are a step too far

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Could John Banville please go back to being himself?

Murder, madness and cannibalism - the worst things happen at sea

The sibling rivalry that produced the best films ever

How would Nick Cave’s desolate songs fare in a concrete bowl of 20,000 iPhone-wavers?

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close