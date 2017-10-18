The Economist’s Brexit Cliffe edge

Earlier this week, the New York Times introduced social media guidelines for its journalists. The rules were designed to ensure the paper’s ‘reputation for neutrality’ isn’t damaged by anything its writers might say on Twitter. Is it time for the Economist to do the same? Mr S. only asks because one of the magazine’s Brexit-bashing writers appears to have taken it upon himself to launch his own pro-EU political party overnight. Jeremy Cliffe, the Economist’s Berlin Bureau chief, tweeted late last night to say he was considering balancing his day job with a new foray into politics:

Remotely interested in a possible new anti-Brexit party with transformative social-liberal policies? Email “I’m in” to: radicalsuk@gmail.com — Jeremy Cliffe (@JeremyCliffe) October 17, 2017

The result was ‘The Radicals’, a party with the electorally questionable commitments to ditch the immigration cap, share Trident with Germany, stay in the single market – and make Manchester Britain’s capital city.

Alas, it wasn’t to be. Just 12 hours after it was launched, the party has already lost its leader, with Cliffe having apparently come to the realisation that leading a political movement might not be compatible with his day job as a journalist:

Taking @RadicalsUK forward from here not compatible with my job as Berlin Bureau Chief, so I’m handing over control: https://t.co/MuE5VcD4p6 — Jeremy Cliffe (@JeremyCliffe) October 18, 2017

The New York Times’ guidelines warn its journalists not to ‘express partisan opinions, promote political views, endorse candidates…or do anything else that undercuts The Times’s journalistic reputation’. Wise words…