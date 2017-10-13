 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

The Democrats are on course to be Corbynised

13 October 2017

2:17 PM

13 October 2017

2:17 PM

Donald Trump’s approval ratings have dropped in every single state. He has failed to repeal Obamacare, build a wall or move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Trump has also lost his chief strategist, chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, four communications aides, three security advisers, an FBI director, a US attorney, a cabinet secretary, and his ethics director. After the torch-lit rally in Charlottesville, he managed to stick up for white nationalists, distance himself from them, and stick up for them again in the space of 48 hours. So what all-conquering, gravity-defying, poll-shifting political machine could possibly get this president re-elected? Step forward, the Democrats.

The New York Times reports that the party’s liberal old guard is desperately fighting off new, populist-left grassroots set-ups that want to haul the Democrats in a more radical direction. Following Trump’s improbable victory last November, a rambling creature calling itself ‘The Resistance’ sprang up to oppose his presidency. Not yet a movement, this group included those who challenged the legitimacy of the election, those who believed Trump could be prevented from taking the oath, and those who were more realistic and took to the streets on marches. The left has tapped into these sentiments and the desire among Trump opponents to do something more than spend their time weeping and gnashing their teeth. 

The megabucks liberal advocacy groups are looking leftwards too. One of these, the Democracy Alliance, used to fund what the Times calls ‘pillars of the Clinton-aligned establishment, like the think tank Center for American Progress’. Now, the Alliance wants to capitalise on the progressive activism that has surged since Trump’s election, and help turn this ‘anti-Trump energy into electoral wins’. The talk, says the Times, is that just as Trumpian Republicans are threatening to oust incumbent senators and congressman insufficiently loyal to the president, leftist Democrats could take out moderate legislators and substitute more ideologically committed figures in their places. The Democrat Party is on course to be Corbynised. 

American politics, like politics across much of the Western world, is so volatile that predictions and appeals to received wisdom are fraught with risk. If the land of the free was ready for authoritarian nationalism in 2016, maybe they could be convinced to give socialism a go four years later. It’s unlikely, though, and in large part because of what Trumpism is. 

Trump is not a conservative. He doesn’t place individual liberty or the Constitution at the nucleus of his worldview. America is exceptional to him only in the sense that it has the best hotdogs and fighter jets. There is nothing approaching a philosophy of restraint, preservation or virtue. Trump is a nationalist and won as a nationalist; he affects populism and it is that populism that attracted voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin who last voted Republican when the Gipper was on the go. This is, in large part, because Trump does not present himself to voters as a Republican but more simply as ‘Not The Establishment’. Perhaps after four years in power, he will lose this edge (though in Scotland, for instance, it took ten years before rabble-rousing nationalism began to lose its shine) but Democrats cannot fight the Trump they want to fight. They have to win an election against the Trump the voters actually see. 

For the Democrats to lurch to the left then would hand Trump an instant advantage. Just as in the contest between two unloved, wealthy New Yorkers, an election between two extremists will be for the more cynical candidate to lose. Trump understands this. He is familiar with the basest of prejudices and panders to them effortlessly. What’s more, despite his present woes, Trump may be difficult to beat because incumbent presidents usually are. He has institutional power, name recognition, and the power of the federal purse. The best chance the Democrats have of defeating him is not by moving left but by clinging to the centre. Hillary Clinton — for all her many flaws — won 66 million votes in 2016 and she did it from within the mainstream of the Democrat Party. A candidate with Clinton’s politics but without her negatives would have a fighting chance. An American Jeremy Corbyn would all but guarantee Trump a second term. 

See also

What to read next

Working with Democrats: Donald Trump’s latest plot twist

‘Taking the knee’ is a flawed form of protest

Rex Tillerson is the captain of a ghost ship

Russia damaged Turkey’s economy in the name of diplomacy. Is the US about to do the same?

How will Trump react to the Las Vegas attack?

Donald Trump and Theresa May desperately need each other’s help

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Princess Margaret: a darkly glamorous tale

In search of Chicago’s artistic past – and present

Good as it is, the material is highly perishable: Labour of Love reviewed

Nicola Lagioia puts the boot into modern Italy

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close