 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Spectator Money

Thank goodness for doses of statistical reality

20 October 2017

4:55 PM

20 October 2017

4:55 PM

How did we mislay half a trillion pounds? Revised data from the Office for National Statistics has just reduced the UK’s ‘net international investment position’ from a surplus of £469 billion to a deficit of £22 billion. Downing Street dismissed this as ‘a technical revision’ — and in truth it’s not as bad it sounds, since what it tells us is that we own fewer foreign assets, and foreigners own more British assets, than had previously been recorded. Does national pride not attach to the idea that the rest of the world sees us as an investment safe haven? So why worry?

Well, past miscounting apart, actual current trends in this respect do not encourage optimism. Foreign direct investment by companies into the UK plunged from a £125 billion surplus in the first half of 2016 to a £25 billion deficit in the first half of this year. That makes a mockery of headlines in the spring about soaring 2016 FDI totals representing ‘a vote of confidence in Brexit Britain’: actually the full-year number (£254 billion, up from £33 billion in 2015) was boosted by multinational takeovers in the brewing and energy industries that had little to do with domestic economics, as well as commitments dating from before the referendum. Meanwhile, City sources say the appetite of global investors for gilts, other sterling bonds and UK shares has faltered markedly since the summer.

Of course — you might argue — there’s bound to be a lull before our top Brexit negotiating team gets it all sorted out and we soar into the global trading stratosphere. Or you might say thank goodness for doses of statistical reality, even when the ONS is merely correcting itself.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

The Bombardier dispute leaves Britain at risk of looking like a powerless minor player

When is the best time to exit the London property market?

Why a nation’s productivity isn’t a ‘one size fits all’ matter

We all know Britain must be ‘open for business’ when we leave the EU – but how?

House prices now more than seven times income

The ‘in’ and ‘out’ campaigns? Claptrap on both sides!

Show comments

Comments

Coffee House

Ceci n’est pas une no deal, says Macron

20 October 2017 17:56

This post is from tonight’s Evening Blend email, a free round-up and analysis of the day’s politics. Sign up here.…

George Osborne’s revenge on civil service bean counters

20 October 2017 13:39

Since George Osborne moved to the Evening Standard, the one-time austere chancellor has rebranded himself as a liberal centrist –…

The paradox at the heart of Catalan separatism

20 October 2017 12:51

Driving out of Barcelona, into the rural hinterland of Catalonia, you soon lose count of all the Catalan flags flying…

It is unfair to blame Oxford for the low number of black undergraduates

20 October 2017 12:44

David Lammy has been making headlines today, accusing Oxford of ‘social apartheid’ because it offers so few places to black…

Caption contest: May goes it alone

20 October 2017 10:53

Oh dear. Despite managing a carefully co-ordinated photo opp with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron on arrival in Brussels, Theresa…

Angela Merkel throws Theresa May a lifeline

20 October 2017 9:36

Few in Whitehall believed that Theresa May’s trip to the EU Council summit this week would result in Britain being…

Books Podcast: Claire Tomalin

19 October 2017 17:40

In this week’s Books Podcast I talk to the incomparable Claire Tomalin — veteran literary editor, biographer of Mary Wollstonecraft,…

Tory MPs threaten to rebel and vote for government policy

19 October 2017 17:17

The talk of the Commons tearoom today is last night’s Opposition Day vote on Universal Credit. This is unusual: Opposition…

Damian Green gives Osborne the cold shoulder in Press Gallery speech

19 October 2017 16:38

Oh dear. Although Theresa May is on a mission to unite her Cabinet after months of in-fighting, her mission appears…

Ministers may have to withdraw the EU Withdrawal Bill for a long time

19 October 2017 16:00

So the EU (Withdrawal) Bill has been delayed once again, with Andrea Leadsom confirming a ‘pause’ to MPs this morning.…

Watch: Alastair Campbell’s Brexit ding-dong with John Redwood

19 October 2017 15:54

Alastair Campbell has made his views on Brexit loud and clear to anyone who will listen. Tony Blair’s former spin doctor…

The Spectator Podcast: All hail Papa Xi!

19 October 2017 15:40

On this week’s episode of The Spectator Podcast, we look at China’s new veneration of President Xi Jinping. We also…

A bungled Brexit could hand the SNP a new impetus

19 October 2017 15:22

There is one thing that would absolutely guarantee that the United Kingdom could not make success of Brexit, the break-up…

The Tories are falling short on tackling crime

19 October 2017 15:04

The 2017 Conservative Manifesto proclaimed that ‘the last seven years have seen historical falls in crime’ and promised to build…

From China to Europe, the world is becoming more dangerous for Christians

19 October 2017 12:40

‘Persecuted and Forgotten?’ is the name of the latest report by Aid to the Church in Need. Unfortunately, there is…

What the papers say: Ministers must take a Brexit ‘no deal’ seriously

19 October 2017 8:33

Deal or no deal? Whatever type of Brexit Britain ends up with, the government should take the prospect of walking…

The universal credit row is a sign of the trouble ahead for government whips

18 October 2017 17:54

Wednesday’s Opposition Day debate calling for the universal credit rollout to be paused offers a lesson in how quickly Theresa…

John Bercow’s ego trip lets May off the hook at PMQs

18 October 2017 17:02

PMQs began with an announcement. The life president of the John Bercow fan-club rose from the Speaker’s chair to welcome…

The government’s tin ear has undermined the triumph of Universal Credit

18 October 2017 16:31

So the government has finally worked out that it isn’t a good idea to charge benefit-claimants 55 pence a minute…

Political argument in Britain has stopped when we need it most

18 October 2017 15:12

You can see divisions hardening in Britain, like rigor mortis spreading through a corpse. Joints are stiffening everywhere you look.…

The Economist’s Brexit Cliffe edge

18 October 2017 13:54

Earlier this week, the New York Times introduced social media guidelines for its journalists. The rules were designed to ensure…

May’s PMQs performance does little to cheer up the Tory benches

18 October 2017 13:30

PMQs is mostly about parliamentary morale. The general public doesn’t watch it and while they might see or hear the…

Watch: SNP chief’s Brexit breakfast blunder at PMQs

18 October 2017 12:31

Poor old Ian Blackford must have skipped eating his Weetabix this morning. At PMQs, the SNP MP and leader of…

Digby Jones should be on the Brexit negotiating team

18 October 2017 12:00

Ah yes, our top Brexit negotiating team… Sack Boris! Sack Spreadsheet Phil! Don’t bother sacking Theresa because she’s already had…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close