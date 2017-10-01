Spectator competition winners: Sonnets containing household tips

The latest challenge, to compose sonnets containing household tips, saw you on sparkling form and there were plenty of stylish, inventive entries to choose from.

I was riveted by your recommendations and hope to put some of them to the test, though I might just take John Whitworth’s word for it: (‘Prick sausages and they will never burst./ A pint of piss will slake a raging thirst.’)

Commendations go to David Silverman, Joseph Conlon, Jennifer Moore, Fiona Pitt-Kethley and A.H. Harker. The winners earn £20 each. Basil Ransome-Davies trousers £25.

Basil Ransome-Davies

A healthy dose of vinegar will clean

Your windows and wipe porn smears off your

screen.

A saucer makes a handy weapon if

You need to finish a domestic tiff.

You overdo the vodka or the gin?

Dump all the empties in your neighbour’s bin.

Old copies of the Daily Mail will do

For visitors who badly need the loo,

And anti-orthopaedic chairs for guests

Whom you regard as knuckle-dragging pests.

Save money by not buying cutlery,

Just nick it from the local KFC,

And if you want to be your granny’s heir

Much sooner than expected, soap the stair.

George Simmers

Your eyes, my love, are chilly as the ice

With which you shift unwanted chewing-gum;

Brisk as your toothbrush when you clear the

crumb

From toasters are your words, which are not nice.

The vinegar with which you clean the glass

Is not more acid; and the potent meths

Which gives to ballpoint stains deserved deaths

Does not in virulence your glare outclass.





You would be rid of me, my household queen.

(Much as with cedar you deter the moth.)

Yet I too have a microfibre cloth;

So might not we together live and clean?

Would you but spill the red wine of your love,

I could, like salt, absorb it from above.

Max Ross

How to be thrifty? Let me count the ways:

Use what you need when making cups of tea.

Don’t fill the kettle like the Arctic Sea

But just enough. Eventually it pays.

Observe how much you buy on shopping days

And what you throw away, then learn to be

Less profligate. Buy one instead of three;

Then what you’re saving weekly will amaze.

Why light a room when nobody is there?

Why leave the TV on when no one’s viewing?

You’re spending cash on nothing, so take care;

The road to thriftiness is worth pursuing.

And even though you be a billionaire

It’s wise to ponder what your pence are doing.

Brian Murdoch

Shall I compare thee to a household tip?

Thou art more worth to me than being told

That rough winds get in through the tiniest chip,

And chewing-gum in holes can thwart the cold.

Sometime too hot, the water in the sink

May harm your skin, as hot detergent scalds.

Your hands are perfect as they are, I think,

So put some talcum in your marigolds.

But thy eternal beauty drives out grime

As water does in a stained coffee cup

If you are going to wait a little time

Before you come to do the washing-up.

So long as men shall breathe or kiss with lips,

So long I’ll love thee more than household tips.

Frank McDonald

Don’t go forgetful into your goodnight;

Check, check that you have left no switches on.

It isn’t hard to make an oversight

And let disaster rage when you have gone.

Before retiring to your bedroom keep

A mindful eye on windows, doors and keys

Lest mischief-makers enter while you sleep

And flee away with anything they please.

Then if you feel each part is well inspected

And all is like a fort when you retire

Sleep soundly in the knowledge you’re protected

From foreign guests, from flooding and from fire.

If circumstance has placed you on your own

It’s wise to sleep beside your mobile phone.

D.A. Prince

To whiten grimy grouting, an old toothbrush

and lemon juice will clean where dark mould thrives.

The same juice freshens worktops, mugs and loo

flush

(the lowly lemon leads so many lives).

Combined with salt it’s good for scouring rust off

or scrubbing marble, with a cotton rag.

You’ll get the vacuum cleaner’s smell of dust off

by slipping a few drops inside the bag.

Dried rinds, when buried, will protect the garden

from furry diggers — squirrel, say, or cat.

Remember that old paintbrush left to harden?

A soak in boiling juice will soon cure that.

And all homes need it — sliced, and not too thin

—

with ice and tonic and an inch of gin.

Adèle Geras

A lemon cut in half, beside the sink

will stop your hands from having fishy fingers.

Sprinkled with salt, the lemon’s other half

will banish from your fridge a smell that lingers.

And if you iron sitting on a chair

the task is not unpleasant. You are free

to listen to the radio, watch tv

each hankie pressed into a perfect square.

White vinegar cleans all things, more or less

And soda water’s good on red wine stains,

but should blood mark a t-shirt or a dress

hot water will ensure the mark remains

forever brownish. Everybody oughter

know that blood yields only to cold, cold water.

Your next challenge is to submit the formula for a successful marriage courtesy of a well-known husband or wife in literature (please specify). Please email entries of up to 150 words (providing a word count) to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 11 October.