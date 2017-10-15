Spectator competition winners: record-breaking limericks

The latest competition called for limericks describing a feat worthy of inclusion in Guinness World Records.

This assignment was a nod to my nine-year-old son, who is a big fan of astonishing facts. Every year, when he gets his mitts on the latest Guinness World Records, he follows me around the house bombarding me with them. To the records I’ve recently expressed amazement at — most people in a camper van; most basketball slam dunks in a minute by a rabbit; tallest ever domestic cat — you added the feats below, winningly celebrated in limerick form.

Each one printed earns its author £9. Honourable mentions go to Clare Sandy, Jeffrey Aronson, Mike Morrison and Martin Parker.

Robert Schechter

Though most Guinness records, it’s said,

Will not last in the days up ahead,

There’s one that is stable:

Cain’s brother, poor Abel,

Will always be ‘Man Longest Dead.’

Nicholas Hodgson

A new Guinness record’s appeared,

And how Edward Lear would have cheered:

Four larks and a hen,

Two owls and a wren;

It’s official — most nests in a beard.

Fiona Pitt-Kethley

An ancient streetwalker called Annie

Collected pound coins in her fanny.

She could fit in no more

Once she’d lodged 84.

It was more of a nook than a cranny.

Alan Millard

A salt-crusted sailor from Seaton,

In record time (yet to be beaten),

Popped up to the poop

With a gallon of soup

And slurped till the last scrap was eaten.





W.J. Webster

The Member for Grange-Over-Sands

Walked a world-record stretch on his hands,

Saying ‘You folk up there

With your heads in the air

Need to understand grass-root demands.’

Bill Greenwell

I’ve had ten thousand partners in passion,

More than three thousand times Cleggy’s

ration —

I’m fit as ten fleas

Though I’m weak in the knees

And I can’t do it terrier fashion.

I’m up for inclusion. I’m next,

Though my feat may well leave you perplexed.

Last Tuesday my thumb

Was as taut as a drum

As it tapped out its millionth text.

Mark Shelton

Could you balance, like Hirst, on an easel,

A drum with ten gallons of diesel?

And on top of the drum

Andrew Marr and a plum,

Four kettles, a shark and a weasel?

Rob Young

A remarkable girl in North Wales

Is endowed with the world’s longest nails.

She could scratch a man’s balls

In Niagara Falls,

Though her sense of decorum prevails.

G.M. Davis

A sexy and daring old stager

Took a walk in the buff for a wager

From Llanelli to Hull

Via Plymouth and Mull

And Maidstone and Crewe and Alsager.

Chris O’Carroll

A tattooist who lives by the Clyde

Has inked more than his visible hide.

By each nostril and ear,

By his mouth, at the rear,

He has lettered CONTINUED INSIDE.

Brian Murdoch

There was a young man from Melrose

Whose place in the Records Book shows

That his entry was through

His ability to

Balance six boiled eggs on his nose.

Frank Upton

They laughed when, in old-fashioned flannel,

She dived in the cold English Channel.

They confessed they’d been wrong

When she swam to Hong Kong;

Now she sits on the World Records Panel.

Basil Ransome-Davies

A talented sculptor from Leith

Made statuary out of his teeth.

The top set were nudes,

So to mollify prudes

He carved the disciples beneath.

Max Ross

If Guinness were anxious to see

Who the pottiest Potus might be

It would just take a sec

For the checkers to check

That honours belong to D.T.

Katie Mallett

There was a young lady from Crewe

Who cartwheeled around Chester Zoo,

When the animals saw her

They all rooted for her,

And then began cartwheeling too.

Hugh King

The kindliest soul on the planet

Is a lady in Ramsgate called Janet,

Who knits little pink boots

For the moorhens and coots

In the nearby marshes of Thanet.

Your next challenge is to compose a safe poem that Boris Johnson could have on hand in case he feels a verse quotation coming on when out in the field. Please email up to 16 lines to lucy@spectator.co.uk by 25 October.