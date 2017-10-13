 Skip to Content
Sadiq Khan’s ‘Uber man’ mixup

13 October 2017

4:15 PM

Sadiq Khan revealed yesterday that he had never ‘knowingly’ used an Uber. So Mr S. was curious to find this video clip from 2015 of Khan referring to himself as an ‘Uber man’. During an appearance on the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire show, Khan was asked whether he was an ‘Uber man or a black cab man’. He replied by saying:

‘I’m both an Uber and a black cab man’

Here’s the video:

So which is it, Sadiq? Maybe it’s time the Mayor of London made up his mind…

