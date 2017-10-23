 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Sadiq Khan’s ‘T-charge’ is another bung for the car industry

23 October 2017

3:11 PM

23 October 2017

3:11 PM

As an object lesson in how the process of regulation is hijacked by rich and powerful interests, today’s introduction of a £10 Toxic – or ‘T’ – Charge on cars over 11 years old entering Central London during peak hours could hardly be bettered. Almost everyone is in favour of clean air, but the effect of this charge will be to tax the poor and excuse the wealthy while adding to the revenues of car manufacturers who have shown contempt for emissions laws.

The charge is to be levied only on cars which fail to meet the Euro 4 regulations on car emissions – which effectively means any car manufactured before 2006, when the regulations were introduced. If newer cars really did emit fewer emissions the concept would be reasonable enough. Yet over the past couple of years it has become clear that new diesel vehicles, when driven on the road in real life, are emitting many more times the levels of pollutants – especially nitrogen oxides — which they emit when tested in workshop conditions. This does not just apply to cars produced by Volkswagen, which has admitted to cheating on the tests by developing software which detects when a car is in test mode and adjusts performance accordingly. Many other diesel cars have been found to demonstrate a similar ability to run clean when they are being tested, only to spew out far more noxious gases when driven on the road.


Why, then, has the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, pushed ahead with a charging scheme which is based purely on a car’s age, not on how much pollution it is actually producing? His plan is remarkably similar to one in France, which similarly has effectively prohibited cars manufactured before 2001 from specified areas in Paris, Lyon and Grenoble. It cannot be an accident that age-defined regulations are exactly what suits the car industry, because they encourage motorists to get rid of their old vehicles and buy new ones. The T Charge has the same effect as the scrappage scheme introduced in the 2010, where the government funded discounts on new cars to owners of old cars who were prepared to have their vehicles scrapped.   Just like the T-charge, that was sold to the public as a pollution-reducing measure when it was really nothing more than a blatant bung to the car industry.

If Sadiq Khan was serious about Londoners’ lungs, his charge would apply to all vehicles which have been found to emit elevated levels of pollution. He would also be doing much more to improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists, closing off narrow ‘rat-runs’ and getting rid of stinking buses much faster than he is doing. Instead, he has come up with something that will have the board of Volkswagen rubbing their hands with glee.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Motorists deserve a full inquiry into fuel price-fixing allegations

The Clean Growth Strategy is yet another dubious government target

Sadiq Khan discovers his inner Corbynista

Sadiq Khan’s Labour conference speech, full text

Sadiq Khan speaks

Labour conference rows over letting Sadiq Khan speak

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

The best documentary series of the past decade

Is there any such thing as a truly frightening ghost story?

The everyday lives of Chaucer’s pilgrims

Outcasts, émigrés and refugees crowd the latest debut novels

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close