 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Ruth Davidson: Tory party needs to man up

2 October 2017

3:18 PM

2 October 2017

3:18 PM

Where can Conservatives go if they’re looking to cheer themselves up at their rather nervous, doleful conference? A fringe with Ruth Davidson seems to be the answer. The Scottish Tory leader gave an interview to the Times in a totally packed room at the Midland Hotel this lunchtime, and it was clear that Tory members were there hoping to hear from a Conservative who is doing well and in good cheer.

There’s something about Davidson’s blunt approach to politics that Tory members seem to like. She tells them they’re in a miserable state and need to pull themselves together, and gives the impression that she’s already got it together – rather like the sports teacher who shouted at them a lot at school, or the army officer who turned up to take cadets. ‘I don’t think the party needs saving,’ she told the room. ‘I think it needs to get over its current nervous breakdown and man up a bit. Oh God, I’ve just committed news, haven’t I?

‘We don’t just pack up and go home because they’ve got a bit of a spring in their step.’


It’s an interesting combination of mental health policy and gender fluidity. Davidson is a former journalist. She always knows when she’s committing news, and she came to the fringe apparently determined not to commit anything new on Boris Johnson. She argued that the Foreign Secretary’s comments to the Sun on Saturday were in line with government policy, and refused to enter a discussion about whether he should be sacked. But then she warned her MSPs that ‘if any of you think of writing anything’ without her seeing it first and approving it, ‘you’re out on your ear because nobody is unsackable’. On whether she was the female Boris Johnson, she said ‘I think it’s fair to say I don’t speak as much Greek as the Foreign Secretary’. An interesting approach to not committing news.

Is she a rival to Boris, though? Davidson always insists that her focus is on Holyrood, not Westminster. She repeated that ‘I do want the job of First Minister’ but that ‘I honestly can’t see’ how she would be Tory leader. ‘I am really lucky and I am regularly behind the door at Number 10, but it honestly looks like the loneliest job in the world,’ she said.

Davidson clearly wants to advance her view of Conservatism, even if she doesn’t want to be leader, and sees that there is space in the party for this at the moment. She remarked that if it weren’t for Brexit, there would be more discussion in the party about its future. And she pointed out that her campaign in Scotland went more smoothly because she got to ‘write my own manifesto which didn’t involve taking winter fuel payment off old people’ and a policy on social care which didn’t ‘even take a sentence to knock it down’. The party should have given the social care policy a softer landing, in Davidson’s view, talking about it in the months running up to the election campaign rather than merely the weeks before polling day.

The problem with Davidson even suggesting that she doesn’t want to lead the party is that members who had turned up to feel good about their party for an hour will – once they’ve stopped laughing at her jokes about outlasting Corbyn and whether Arlene Foster would get into bed with her – feel more depressed than they did before. The most energetic, upbeat Conservative who brings colour and excitement to their grey, shellshocked party isn’t in Westminster and is only coaching from the touchline, rather than in play as a leadership contender.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

What could the Conservative party offer a working class teenager from Moss Side?

Ruth Davidson is on manoeuvres. What is she playing at?

Ruth Davidson and Boris Johnson have so much in common. Why the bad blood?

The Irn Lady

How long can Nicola Sturgeon pretend that nothing has changed?

Reviving the Scottish Tories

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Golden autumn days, birds and beasts, and memories of my publishing past

Anticipating the next war is a mug’s game: The Future of War reviewed

Master of the zoom lens, prying, spying, fascinated: Degas at the National reviewed

Do one in four girls aged 14 really suffer from depression? Probably not

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close