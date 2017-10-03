 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Priti Patel proves she’s a canny operator

3 October 2017

5:24 PM

3 October 2017

5:24 PM

Boris Johnson was the star of the conference today after he gave a morale-boosting speech to a packed out hall. But if there had to be a runner-up, Priti Patel came a close second.

The International Development secretary pulled out all the stops as she put in some not so subtle groundwork for the leadership. Making the most of the audience provided by Johnson, Patel proceeded to use the word ‘leader’ numerous times. At one point even going so far as to joke that ‘some of our most successful leaders have of course been the smallest’ – in reference to her height.


Thanks to the Foreign Secretary, the conference hall was full today and she made the most of it with a crowd-pleasing speech name-checking Margaret Thatcher and speaking optimistically about Brexit:

‘Influence is about knowing what you believe in, having the confidence to project British values internationally, looking outwards – not inwards, and utilising our unique history and our position as a force for good, using British values to shape a better world and create hope and optimism for the future.’

Boris may still be the members’ favourite but should the ball come loose from the scrum, expect Patel to make the most of the opportunity.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Why Priti Patel is wrong about overseas aid and immigration

Liz Truss

Maria Miller: Who could replace her?

Who will be out for Out?

Pro-Leave Tories are storing up trouble for their party with spending pledges

Battle lines drawn ahead of Labour conference

Labour MPs on the rampage over Brexit boycott

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Golden autumn days, birds and beasts, and memories of my publishing past

Anticipating the next war is a mug’s game: The Future of War reviewed

Master of the zoom lens, prying, spying, fascinated: Degas at the National reviewed

Do one in four girls aged 14 really suffer from depression? Probably not

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close