Politicians’ determination to dissemble is getting worse

Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Sir Keir Starmer

28 October 2017

Politicians’ determination to dissemble is getting worse. Are they sent on courses teaching obfuscation? Since returning to daily TV I’ve discovered that MPs are more skilled at dodging questions than ever before. Infuriating to listen to at home — but if you’re the questioner being shamelessly blanked or blocked, the response (in my case, at least) is visceral anger. I try not to interrupt someone if they’re actually attempting, however ineptly, to answer a question, but I won’t tolerate duck-diving. I call offenders out on it as soon as I realise they’re trying it on. So far on GMB, I’ve had ill-tempered exchanges with, among others, Nigel Farage and Sir Keir Starmer. Both generously offered me answers to questions that I hadn’t actually asked. How to bring such offenders to account? I explain I’m not asking the question for myself, but for viewers. If I can see the interviewee is being evasive, so can they. So it might be a good idea to give the audience an answer to a question that is, in effect, coming from them. And the viewers, of course, are the voters. This usually does the trick.

This is an extract from Richard Madeley’s Diary, which appears in this week’s Spectator

