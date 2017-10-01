 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Moggmentum comes to Tory conference

1 October 2017

6:46 PM

1 October 2017

6:46 PM

After a lacklustre policy announcement on tuition fees followed by a disappointing turn on the Marr show, Theresa May’s Conservative conference has not got off to the best of starts. However, as MPs fume about their leader’s failings, members are at least managing to get excited about one Tory politician…

Step forward Jacob Rees-Mogg.

This afternoon Moggmentum hit Tory conference. Eager conference attendees started queuing for a Jacob Rees-Mogg fringe event on Brexit an hour before it began. With half an hour to go, the queue was so long it blocked the entrance to the conference centre. Security staff then had to bend it so that the fire exit was not blocked by Mogg’s many admirers.

Unfortunately the room was too small to cater for the sheer demand for Mogg. Attendees have been forced to stand – and others turned away. ‘Our apologies to all the people we couldn’t get in,’ ConHome’s Paul Goodman told attendees.

So is this the start of the Moggster’s leadership bid? ‘All these stories of candidates trying to takeover from May as leader are made up by the media,’ explains one attendee.

For those who didn’t make it into the room, Mr S will keep readers updated on what happens next.

See also

What to read next

Jacob Rees-Mogg sees red

In defence of Jacob Rees-Mogg

Theresa May’s unconvincing performance on the Andrew Marr Show

Mini Election: Jacob Rees-Mogg on re-election in North East Somerset and being a Tory stereotype

Breaking: A mayor speaks at party conference

Labour conference, in pictures

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Uber was the snowplough that cleared the path but its dominance will fade

Britain’s 100 Best Railway Stations reviewed

The hilarity – and horror – of Curb Your Enthusiasm

Goodbye Christopher Robin will give your child PTSD

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close