Minister: David Cameron could have only dreamed of getting as good an election result as May

This year’s Tory conference is a sedate affair compared to last year. With no Tory majority, the fringe events are filled with soul-searching on what went wrong for the Conservatives in the snap election. However, some members of government are managing to find the positives to the situation the party is in.

Speaking at an SMF panel on how the Conservatives can win over young voters, Phillip Lee acknowledged the shortcomings of the campaign – but said there were still some positives. The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice said that the vote share – 43pc – the Tories won is something David Cameron could only have dreamed of back in 2010.





And what kind of dream would that have been? Well, a ‘wet dream’ apparently:

‘Let’s bear in mind by the way 43pc of the public voted Conservative. I should imagine that her predecessor was having wet dreams about having that figure in 2010. We’re not without support.’

Mr S suspects Cameron make take a different view when it comes to whether losing a Tory majority is such a turn-on…