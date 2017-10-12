 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Michel Barnier and David Davis’s ‘very disturbing’ deadlock

12 October 2017

12:19 PM

12 October 2017

12:19 PM

For all the talk of a new ‘momentum’ to the Brexit talks since Theresa May’s Florence speech, today’s press conference between Michel Barnier and David Davis certainly had a whiff of déjà vu to it. The EU’s chief negotiator spoke severely of his concerns over a lack of ‘progress’ while the ever-optimistic Brexit secretary played up all the ‘progress’ that had been made.

Despite that ‘progress’, Barnier confirmed – as expected – that he would not be recommending to the EU Council meeting next week that talks move to the second stage, of talking about a ‘future relationship’. However, he did suggest that he hoped this recommendation would come within the next two months – ‘decisive progress is within our grasp’.


But in order to get there, what will have to give? Barnier said it wasn’t a case of making concessions: ‘one of you asked me when the European Union would be ready finally to make concessions, we are not asking Britain to make concessions either’. He went on to say that there’s ‘no question of making concessions’ on the rights of EU nationals, the peace process in Northern Ireland or financial commitments to the EU. This seems to imply that, despite what he says, Britain is the one expected to change its position in order to proceed.

It’s the Brexit bill that appears to be the biggest bone of contention. Both figures said progress had been made on citizens’ rights – though it would involve the ECJ – and spoke of mild headway regarding the Irish border. But neither had much positive to say on the money the UK will pay – saying that they had been reduced to talking only about ‘technicalities’. Barnier particularly downhearted describing the deadlock on the issue of money as ‘very disturbing’.

Given that money remains Theresa May’s trump card in the negotiations so it’s understandable that Davis isn’t willing to put all his cards on the table yet. In a sign that Barnier is aware of this, he ended on a more positive not saying he believes ‘we can break this deadlock’ in time for the next EU Council meeting in December.

If that doesn’t happen, the government will need to look closer at the ‘no deal’ option. When Davis was asked in the Q&A whether the UK should be spending money now on planning for that ‘scenario’, he insisted the priority is ‘a good, mutually beneficial deal’. Barnier then chipped in that ‘no deal will be a very bad deal’. If that applies to Britain, it also applies to Brussels.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

David Davis mocked for ‘simple and easy’ Brexit claim

David Davis defends Article 50 appeal in Commons debate

Brexit negotiations will not be delayed, says David Davis

David Davis keeps his options open over Brexit

David Davis sets the cat among the pigeons at Brexit questions

Money worries cast a cloud over David Davis’s bank holiday weekend

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

In defence of my friend Harvey Weinstein

Stress-free slopes

How Joseph Conrad foresaw world trade and terrorism

The best recent crime fiction reviewed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close