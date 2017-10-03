 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Michael Gove’s agenda lives on in prisons

David Lidington, justice secretary (Photo: AFP)

3 October 2017

2:19 PM

3 October 2017

2:19 PM

There’s a good reason ministerial conference speeches are often so achingly dull. Because such occasions are inevitably party political – featuring punchy attacks on Labour and so on – civil service policy experts and departmental speechwriters aren’t allowed anywhere near them, for fear of breaking various Whitehall codes. So the speeches are stitched together by the minister, his or her special advisers, and nervous party apparatchiks who are mainly focused not on policy announcements or the department’s agenda, but on making sure the Prime Minister’s team is kept happy.

But though there was a faint whiff of that about David Lidington’s speech earlier today, the justice secretary made a few points that are worth picking up on. First, he is absolutely determined to hammer home just how much he gets his role as Lord Chancellor. Those in the hall may have been mystified as to why he banged on so much about the rule of law and our ‘living constitutional principles’ – but he was really talking over their heads to any listeners in the legal world, who remain deeply sceptical of the combined justice secretary/Lord Chancellor role, established in 2005, and whether it can be political, and yet not, at the same time (they’ve got a point).


Secondly, there was a notable change of tone on prisons – a reversion, I would argue, to the language used by Michael Gove in his all-too-brief stint as justice secretary. In his successor Liz Truss’s speech to conference last year, there was not one mention of the word rehabilitation – the focus, instead, was on ‘safety and reform’ (even when I worked briefly as her speechwriter, I was never 100% certain what this phrase meant). It may not seem like much of a difference for Lidington to discuss ‘putting security and rehabilitation at the heart of prison reform’, but it matters. Previous justice secretaries have often focused on reform as an end in itself; he knows it will only matter if it reduces the appalling reoffending rate that sees almost half of prisoners convicted of another crime within a year of their release.

‘The real prize of a calm and ordered prison environment is to make it possible to transform them into places of genuine reform and rehabilitation,’ he said. Lidington wants inmates in classrooms and workshops, not ‘banged up in cells’ all day. Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Prisons, Peter Clarke, will be pleased to hear that: he has long complained that you don’t turn inmates’ lives around with endless hours of daytime TV.

Thirdly, there was a frank admission on the scale of the drugs problem in the prison estate. ‘This is no cottage industry. This is not a matter of opportunism. It is serious organized crime,’ he said. Anyone who has visited a prison in the past 18 months, or spoken to serving prison officers, will recognise this as alarmingly accurate. But let’s be honest: how much of this stuff (spice especially) is coming in via drones, and how much via a small number of corrupt prison officers who know exactly how to play the system? I’m unconvinced his ‘additional intelligence-led counter-drone operations’ are going to make the slightest bit of difference.

And I would just query one last point Lidington made. He boasted that crime is down by a third since 2010. That is superb news, but can it have anything to do with the quick succession, and rapidly altering priorities, of the five Tory justice secretaries we have seen in that time? I doubt it.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Europe Minister David Lidington. Picture: PA

Butter up the judges, release some prisoners: how David Lidington can survive as Justice Secretary

Michael Gove has a rare opportunity to reform the prison system. Will he take it?

Video: the assassination of Michael Gove

The government machine can’t root out Islamism in prisons. Believe me, I know

Nick Clegg: Vince Cable never intended to offend teachers

David Cameron’s cosmetic exercise bemuses the Tories

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Golden autumn days, birds and beasts, and memories of my publishing past

Anticipating the next war is a mug’s game: The Future of War reviewed

Master of the zoom lens, prying, spying, fascinated: Degas at the National reviewed

Do one in four girls aged 14 really suffer from depression? Probably not

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close