Coffee House Steerpike

Mhairi Black turns on herself

10 October 2017

10 October 2017

Who would want an MP who had never had a career outside of politics to represent them? That’s the question Mhairi Black has been asking today at SNP conference. Black used her speech at the event to say the SNP must reject ‘career politicians’.

Hang on a minute. Given that the 23-year-old SNP politician went straight from a politics degree to a job in Westminster, isn’t she the definition of a ‘career politician’?

Mr S hopes she isn’t trying to put herself out of a job…

