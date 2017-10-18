 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

May’s PMQs performance does little to cheer up the Tory benches

18 October 2017

1:30 PM

18 October 2017

1:30 PM

PMQs is mostly about parliamentary morale. The general public doesn’t watch it and while they might see or hear the odd clip, the real benefit for a leader from a good performance is keeping their own troops happy. Theresa May’s performance today will have done little to cheer up the Tory benches. Jeremy Corbyn, who while still not a forensic questioner is becoming a more confident one, got the better of the exchanges.

Corbyn was clever enough to acknowledge the fall in unemployment in his first question, denying May the chance to twit him for not doing so. He thought on his feet, even making a decent joke about how Amber Rudd was being used as a buffer zone to keep Boris Johnson and Philip Hammond apart on the government front bench. He also highlighted George Osborne’s recent comments, at a Spectator event no less, about how Labour hadn’t caused the crash when May tried to blame ‘Labour’s great recession’ for the economy’s problem. More fundamentally, Theresa May defending the economic status quo at a time when so many voters want change is not a great look. May herself had one good moment, when she went back to first principles about how there is no such thing as government money. But, overall, hers was a lacklustre performance that never really recovered from her saying ‘yes’ and then pausing before continuing when Corbyn asked her if she’d pause universal credit.

The SNP leader Ian Blackford had Brexit to himself as Corbyn likes to avoid this topic. But he made a meal of his question, going on too long and confusing Brexit with breakfast. In the chamber. he really isn’t a patch on his predecessor Angus Robertson.

See also

What to read next

Theresa May’s unconvincing performance on the Andrew Marr Show

Prime Minister Jeremy Corbyn is no longer a joke

May’s Brexit speech leaves some key questions unanswered

The government needs to know what kind of Brexit deal it wants

Theresa May should appoint a Secretary of State for No Deal

The big questions Theresa May must answer

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Richard Nixon: the nightmare president of his age

Steinbeck’s Eden

The painter who devoted himself to turning kitchen-weary men into kings and popes

The tech giants have become publishing tycoons. Let’s have laws to deal with them

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close