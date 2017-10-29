May is repeating Cameron’s mistakes in dealing with the EU

Theresa May’s style of negotiating with the European Union is coming spookily to resemble David Cameron’s. She is in the mindset where the important thing is to get a deal, rather than working out what sort of a deal is worth getting. The EU understands this, and therefore delays, making Cameron/May more desperate to settle, even on bad terms. Eventually, there is an inadequate deal which the British government then has to sell to a doubting electorate. Mr Cameron was punished for this at the referendum he had called. Mrs May is inviting punishment at a general election.
This is an extract from Charles Moore’s Notes, which appears in this week’s magazine
Comments
There’s a conversation going on about this article. Don’t miss out.
You must be logged in as a subscriber to read comments by other Spectator readers and leave your own.
Join the conversation with other Spectator readers.
Subscribe to leave your comments.