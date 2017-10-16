Matt Hancock’s show of solidarity for May

Although Theresa May has found herself in a more vulnerable position since her disastrous conference speech – which featured a collapsing set, prankster and bad cough – the Prime Minister can take heart that her MPs are willing to put on a show of solidarity.

At today’s Autumn Reception of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), Matt Hancock gave a speech on the important progress the group has made on what is one of the more pressing issues of our time. However, midway through his speech one of the backdrop banners fell – and had to be resurrected by an attendee. Not that it put Hancock off:

‘That puts me on a par with the Prime Minister, I’m absolutely thrilled – the new new thing is the collapsing backdrop.’

Mr S can’t see it taking off…