Listen: Karen Bradley’s internet blunder

Poor old Karen Bradley. This week it emerged the Culture Secretary was being investigated for not having a TV licence – and things aren’t getting any better for Bradley. This morning she unveiled the government’s plans to crack down on online abuse. But it seems Bradley got herself into something of a muddle when asked what she was hoping to achieve with the review. She told John Humphrys:

‘We want to make the internet the safest place to be online.’

Mr S suggests the internet is certainly a good place for Bradley to start….