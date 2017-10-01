 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House Steerpike

Liam Fox reveals what he does all day

1 October 2017

8:18 PM

1 October 2017

8:18 PM

Liam Fox answered the question on everyone’s lips today. No, it wasn’t what he thought of Boris Johnson’s Brexit interventions (although he did say the Foreign Secretary was no different from him in expressing himself in ’his own colourful way’). Instead, he revealed what it is he does all day. Given that for as long as Britain remains in the EU, the UK cannot sign any free trade deals, it’s a legitimate question to ask of the international trade secretary. So what is it Fox actually does?

At a fringe event at Tory conference, Fox said that he’s been keeping very busy, thank you very much, and that he spent most of his time ‘looking at opportunities’ for British exporters. And for those who thought Fox is actually just twiddling his thumbs, he had a message: you ‘clearly do not understand much about trade because trade agreements are only part of what happens’.

Mr S. is sure that all of that must be keeping Fox busy. But he was also surprised to hear Fox’s answer to whether he had found the time to read the Tories’ post-mortem report on what went wrong for the party at the doomed snap election: I haven’t read it, said Fox. Oh dear…

See also

What to read next

Conservative party conference, day one: The Spectator guide

Samantha Cameron reveals which opposition party she backs

Ruth Davidson reminds English Tories what they’re missing

Lord Bell’s Newsnight PR disaster

DUP bat for the other side

Philip Davies leads by example on equality

Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Uber was the snowplough that cleared the path but its dominance will fade

Britain’s 100 Best Railway Stations reviewed

The hilarity – and horror – of Curb Your Enthusiasm

Goodbye Christopher Robin will give your child PTSD

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close