 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House Steerpike

Laura Pidcock fails to practise what her party preaches

25 October 2017

12:39 PM

25 October 2017

12:39 PM

Oh dear. When a Tory MP missed last week’s Opposition Day debate on universal credit to referee at a Barcelona match, both the SNP and Labour were quick to go on the offensive – accusing Douglas Ross of failing his constituents.

Now it seems that one of Labour’s most vocal justice warriors has also fallen foul and missed a debate on universal credit. Laura Pidcock was notably absent from Tuesday’s emergency debate on the government’s new benefits system. However rather than sickness keeping her away, it was a holiday to Venice. After ignoring a request for comment from the Daily Mail (so as not to give the publication ‘oxygen’) and tweeting from Venice as though she was in Parliament, Pidcock has taken to her Facebook page to explain why she went on a break instead of attending the debate:


With Pidcock’s birthday in August, it’s just a shame no dates in the long summer recess appealed…

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Nicky Morgan fails to protect her source

Tory MPs threaten to rebel and vote for government policy

Does the rule of law cover the poor?

The universal credit row is a sign of the trouble ahead for government whips

How powerful can the Tory Universal Credit rebellion really be?

The Universal Credit is supposed to streamline benefits from October 2013. Picture: Getty.

Will Universal Credit conform to the normal pattern of policy disasters?

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

My new forté: shimmering Ravel on a shining sea
Notes on...

Cruise ship pianists

Status anxiety

Sadly, no school can teach true grit

As a visual experience it is less than overwhelming: Dalí/Duchamp reviewed

What do Robin Hood, Jack the Ripper and Winston Churchill have in common?

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close