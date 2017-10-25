Laura Pidcock fails to practise what her party preaches

Oh dear. When a Tory MP missed last week’s Opposition Day debate on universal credit to referee at a Barcelona match, both the SNP and Labour were quick to go on the offensive – accusing Douglas Ross of failing his constituents.

Now it seems that one of Labour’s most vocal justice warriors has also fallen foul and missed a debate on universal credit. Laura Pidcock was notably absent from Tuesday’s emergency debate on the government’s new benefits system. However rather than sickness keeping her away, it was a holiday to Venice. After ignoring a request for comment from the Daily Mail (so as not to give the publication ‘oxygen’) and tweeting from Venice as though she was in Parliament, Pidcock has taken to her Facebook page to explain why she went on a break instead of attending the debate:





With Pidcock’s birthday in August, it’s just a shame no dates in the long summer recess appealed…