Labour Youth vote to leave Nato

Oh to be young and free and a member of Young Labour. Labour’s youth wing held its annual conference this weekend. On the menu? Votes for 16-year-olds, comradely debate and… a vote to leave Nato.
Yes, in a bid to free themselves of American imperialism, the Labour MPs of tomorrow backed a motion calling for the UK to leave Nato.
This motion that Labour Youth passed attacking NATO is breathtaking in the scale of its historical inaccuracy. I mean where to bloody start? pic.twitter.com/trOajS0PHY
— James Bickerton (@JBickertonUK) October 15, 2017
No doubt fellow Nato-critic Corbyn will be proud…
