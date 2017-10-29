Jon Craig proves a professional on Sky

With the Sunday papers filled with tales of male politicians behaving badly, it’s a report in the Mail on Sunday involving a Brexit minister which is provoking the most outrage.
The paper alleges that in 2010, Tory MP Mark Garnier – who now serves as an International Trade Minister – called a former aide ‘sugar t-ts’ and sent her to buy two vibrators for him at a sex shop in Soho. Garnier doesn’t deny the claims made by Caroline Edmondson – but he does insists it was ‘good-humoured high jinks’ which ‘absolutely does not constitute harassment’.
Good-humoured or not, Mr S was impressed to see Sky News’ Jon Craig prove the picture of professionalism this morning. Giving a report on the incident, Craig stayed cool and calm despite the small fact that Edmondson is his spouse…
