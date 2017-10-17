John Bercow’s sporting freebie habit continues in earnest

John Bercow is a big fan of a sporting freebie. The Speaker is a regular fixture in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, and last year Bercow enjoyed thousands of pounds worth of prime tickets to cheer on his beloved Arsenal. Old habits die hard, it seems, with Bercow wasting no time this season claiming some more freebies.

In the space of five days last month, Bercow received £660 worth of tickets to football games courtesy of his old friend Frank Warren. Two days later, he was at it again: getting a £400 freebie to a boxing match with hospitality thrown in courtesy again of Warren. Mr S thinks its impressive Bercow manages to keep on top of the day job…