 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House Steerpike

Jeremy Corbyn fights for gender equality…at Shami’s book launch

26 October 2017

1:30 PM

26 October 2017

1:30 PM

It’s fair to say Jared O’Mara has not done wonders for Labour’s fight for gender equality. The MP for Sheffield Hallam was finally suspended by the party yesterday for referring to teenage music fans as ‘sexy slags’. Yet while Jeremy Corbyn was apparently slow to act in bringing O’Mara to task, it seems that the battle for female empowerment is still important at least some of the time for the Labour leader.

Last night, Corbyn popped up at the book launch of Shami Chakrabarti’s ‘Of Women’:

Mr S. suggests he could do with lending his copy to O’Mara once he has finished with it…

What to read next

‘Where is he?’: No-show Corbyn heckled at Israeli fringe event

Jeremy Corbyn takes inspiration from Venezuela

Watch: Jeremy Corbyn mistakenly claims police officer is dead

Watch: Philip Hammond’s geography gaffe

Listen: Ed Vaizey says ‘quite a few’ MPs want May to resign

Watch: Theresa May presented with a P45 during conference speech

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

The art of the football shirt

Which writers really deserve to be called ‘outsiders’?

Food

The Connaught is the queen of hotels, and its dining room is a fairyland

Tracey Emin finds a kindred spirit in Turner

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close