Jeremy Corbyn fights for gender equality…at Shami’s book launch

It’s fair to say Jared O’Mara has not done wonders for Labour’s fight for gender equality. The MP for Sheffield Hallam was finally suspended by the party yesterday for referring to teenage music fans as ‘sexy slags’. Yet while Jeremy Corbyn was apparently slow to act in bringing O’Mara to task, it seems that the battle for female empowerment is still important at least some of the time for the Labour leader.

Last night, Corbyn popped up at the book launch of Shami Chakrabarti’s ‘Of Women’:

Great to be at Shami Chakrabarti’s book launch. Looking forward to reading Of Women – a vital book on how we bring about gender equality. pic.twitter.com/drqn9zPrCI — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 25, 2017

Mr S. suggests he could do with lending his copy to O’Mara once he has finished with it…