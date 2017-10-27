Jared O’Mara discovers there’s no rest for the wicked

It’s been a tough week for Jared O’Mara. The MP for Sheffield Hallam had the Labour whip removed after a series of sexist and homophobic comments were unearthed online. Since then, allegations have been made regarding his behaviour towards women in his home of Sheffield.

So, the news that he decided not to hold a surgery today should perhaps come as little surprise. But if O’Mara is looking to try and win over disgruntled constituents, Mr S suspects he could be well-served to put in some extra work at the local club he owns, West Street Live.

A quick trawl of its Tripadvisor page reveals a series of reviews that are almost universally negative:





Several female punters complain about rude staff and hostile bouncers.

As O’Mara is fast discovering, there’s no rest for the wicked…