 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Spectator Briefing

Is the NHS open to new technology?

'Now the number of electronic prescriptions has reached a billion'

16 October 2017

5:39 PM

16 October 2017

5:39 PM

At a dinner on Tuesday 26th September at the Spectator’s offices, sponsored by Philips, entrepreneurs, doctors and healthcare experts discussed how new technology could ease pressure on the NHS – and whether the health service was equipped to take advantage of it.

Guests included: Naushard Jabir, founder and CEO of Vida, Paul Bate, Director of NHS Services at Babylon, Professor Simon Wessely, President of the Royal Society of Medicine, Helen Whately MP, Dr Claire Novorol, chief medical officer at Ada, Neil Mesher, CEO of Philips UK and Ireland, Sola Adeleke of Aurora Medical Innovation, Nicholas Timmins, senior fellow at the King’s Fund and Dr Jakobsen, chief scientific officer of Immunocore and Adaptimmune. Fraser Nelson chaired the discussion.

From artificial intelligence to the internet of things, emerging technologies hold enormous potential for improving health and social care. At the same time, Britain’s health and care systems face an unprecedented challenge: the wildly escalating demands of an ageing population.

One area of great potential is in using artificial intelligence to diagnose patients. In fact, this is already happening. Two companies, Babylon Health and Ada, allow you to check your symptoms on an app and then, if necessary, have a consultation with a doctor online. They are clearly liked by patients. The Ada app has been downloaded 1.3 million times in six months and gets rave reviews. Paul Bate, director of NHS services at Babylon, argued that they help doctors too. They provide flexible working, allowing GPs to work when they like from home. And the initial use of AI, said Bate, reduces the strain on the system, lowering the number of GP appointments made.


Users of these apps don’t need convincing of their benefits. The same cannot be said for another area predicted to transform healthcare: the collecting and sharing of data. It would clearly be more efficient if different parts of health and social care had access to the same data – in fact, the Future Health Index, an international report published by Philips, revealed that 88% of UK healthcare professionals believe that the integration of the health system will make the quality of care better for patients. But a recent effort to set up a single database – the care.data project – was abandoned amid concerns over consent. It was feared the data could be sold to pharmaceutical or insurance companies. ‘If they are going to make it work,’ said Nicholas Timmins, a senior fellow at the King’s Fund, ‘they have to say it’s for the NHS full stop.’

Timmins suggested that some of the ‘big early gains’ of technology would come in the boundary between health and social care. Testing blood pressure and other health markers can now easily be done at home. ‘Upgraded’ care workers could do these tests. More frequent monitoring of patients living at home means problems could be spotted more quickly. (And, in the future, digital monitoring devices could alert health services instantly if something was wrong.)

Naushard Jabir, founder and CEO of in-home care company Vida, said that kind of care is exactly what his company provides. Carers, he argued, are a mistreated workforce – they are underpaid and undervalued. Vida’s carers earn more and are incentivised with ‘gamification’ – that is, they are awarded points for completing certain tasks, unlocking rewards and training.

As companies like Vida, Ada and Babylon attest, Britain is a digitally innovative place when it comes to healthcare. The innovations are exported worldwide, too: half of Babylon’s users are in Rwanda, while almost a third of Ada’s are in India.

‘The big challenge,’ said Neil Mesher, UK and Ireland CEO at Philips, ‘is to go from discovery to scale.’ Building a partnership with the NHS is likely to take years. ‘You have to knock on every single door.’

That is not to say the NHS is always bad at adopting new technology. There are ‘pockets of excellence’ in innovation whereby partnering with industry the collective potential of data, technology and people has been used to improve productivity and organise care seamlessly, said Mesher. Sometimes new methods are adopted with speed. Just three years ago prescriptions were by pen and paper. The green forms could be lost, the handwriting misread. Now the number of electronic prescriptions has reached a billion.

Timmins, author of The Five Giants: A Biography of the Welfare State, suggested that the NHS is always ‘about to go to hell in a handcart’ – but that ‘somehow it gets through’. Past progress offered hope. The first MRI machines cost millions and could ‘do almost nothing’ compared to today’s models. Now they are cheaper and used almost everywhere. ‘I’m an optimist,’ he said. ‘The answers will come.’

For more information, visit the Philips ‘Health Knows No Bounds’ site here.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

The Liverpool Care Pathway has attracted criticism for the way some patients are treated at the end of their lives. Picture: Getty

Liverpool Care Pathway: what went wrong?

Spectator Briefing: A new battle of ideas

Put people before Burnham’s platitudes: Competition in healthcare benefits patients

PMQs sketch: In sickness and in health

The NHS shouldn’t fund a drug that prevents HIV

The NHS would be crippled without big pharma

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Build a bonfire, build a bonfire, put Melissa on the top?

Stress-free slopes

In thrall to the Mob on Manhattan Beach

Stop whatever you’re doing and watch Suburra

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close