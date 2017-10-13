 Skip to Content
Subscribe from £1 per week Subscribe

Coffee House

Ireland’s abortion debate will be next year’s big culture war

13 October 2017

12:53 PM

13 October 2017

12:53 PM

Read on

The left’s love for protest doesn’t apply to the issue of abortion

Ross Clark

If you’re fed up with endless bickering over Brexit, spare a thought for the citizens of Ireland. The government here recently announced plans for a new referendum on abortion, currently prohibited by the Constitution with a few limited exceptions.

So the starting pistol has been fired on what is sure to be twelve months of hyperventilating hipsters, jangling rosary beads and a stampede from both the pro-choice and pro-life lobbies towards the moral high ground. The majority of the population – broadly in favour of a liberalisation of the law but against abortion in all circumstances – is already donning figurative hard hats and bracing for the worst.

The vote is likely to be held in mid 2018. A glimpse of what lies ahead was provided by a surreal face-off recently between the new Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar and the pop group LCD Soundsystem. The band had finished a three-night residency in Dublin when the Taoiseach – who has somewhat unconvincingly sought to style himself in the Justin Trudeau mould – popped backstage to say ‘hello’.

But rather than the Bono-style bonhomie he had presumably anticipated, he was reportedly confronted by Al Doyle, the ensemble’s guitarist. Doyle had repurposed a pro-choice tote bag – the quintessential emblem of millennial cool in Dublin – into a t-shirt and attempted to square off with Varadkar, who, according to Doyle, ‘walked away’.


Having wisely made himself scarce, the Taoiseach woke up the next morning to a disco inferno of Twitter invective from both Doyle –  he labelled the country’s leader a ‘tosser’ – and LCD Soundsystem keyboardist Nancy Whang, who called Varadkar a liar. Doyle, to be fair, subsequently offered a measured apology (Varadkar, he qualified, merely ‘seemed like a bit of a tosser’). His version of events was meanwhile contradicted when a photo emerged of him and the Taoiseach smiling in a group picture. Varadkar later commented that:  ‘One or two of the band members wanted to share their view with me…. I had no problem at all with that.’

Still, the upshot of the spat was by then quite clear. The abortion campaign is barely underway and already Ireland is being lectured to by the international hipster elite. This will inevitably continue. Just as no self-respecting rock icon dared step on stage in 2005 without flaunting a picture of Aung San Suu Kyi, so Ireland’s abortion referendum will surely become the number one talking point for musicians passing through. It’s going to be long year.

The day after Varadkar and LCD Soundsystem went at it – or didn’t, depending on who you believe –  a pro-choice march wended its way through Dublin. There was an inevitable pop star cameo from Hozier, while the fashion conscious made sure to be decked out in ‘Repeal the Eight’ sweaters (a reference to the 1983 constitutional amendment which accords equal right to the foetus and the pregnant woman). Blue hair, craft-beards and skinny jeans were present in abundance too.

Not that the pro-life side cuts a particularly sympathetic figure. According to the Atlantic, right-wing American groups have been pouring hundreds of thousands into the anti-abortion campaign in Ireland, which they regard as the last stronghold against western European liberalism. For all that, pro-lifers have a thoroughly modern appreciation of the importance of image. When you see an Irish anti-abortion protest on television, it is invariably fronted by smiling young people with glowing complexions and excellent dental work (suspiciously excellent by local standards).

But they’re just the millennial icing on top, with these pro-life marches overwhelmingly consisting of the middle aged and elderly. Every Irish family has one in its ranks, who is convinced the country hocked its soul when it shrugged off theocracy in the Sixties and Seventies. Never mind abortion. If they had their way, mass would still be Latin and you would be whipped for writing with your left hand.

What neither side have yet succeeded in doing is appealing to the majority, who do not regard abortion as an especially pressing issue and would really prefer for the pro and anti campaigns to put away their loud-hailers. This was confirmed by an Irish Times / Ipsos MRBI poll which last week reported 57 per cent of voters  favoured allowing abortion in cases of rape, fatal foetal abnormalities and when there is a real risk to a woman’s life. And though 70 per cent said they would vote to strike down the Eight Amendment, only 24 percent favoured permitting terminations in nearly all cases.

Smug pop stars and off-duty baristas on one side, a Da Vinci Code-esque conspiracy of nutters, nuns and nefarious Americans on the other. The next time you wish the whole Brexit ballyhoo would slip beneath the surface of the EU wine lake, remember it could be worse. Boris v Brussels is nothing compared to the tsunami of vitriol, iffy fashion and toxic self-righteousness about to come crashing down on the heads of the Irish public.

Ed Power is a journalist who has contributed to the Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Times, Slate, the Guardian and the Boston Globe.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

A female culture war has begun

Multiculturalism is Europe’s new faith

Can leading politicians get away with opposing abortion and gay marriage?

Immigration is about culture as well as politics

Ireland and Abortion: Cruelty disguised as piety, cowardice misrepresented as principle. - Spectator Blogs

Here’s what happens when you create a ‘safe space’ at a pro-life event

Show comments

Comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s choice

Princess Margaret: a darkly glamorous tale

In search of Chicago’s artistic past – and present

Good as it is, the material is highly perishable: Labour of Love reviewed

Nicola Lagioia puts the boot into modern Italy

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close